Noida Traffic Hit: Delhi Police Issues Advisory As Workers Block Key Link Road

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory warning of severe disruption on routes connecting the capital to Noida due to ongoing protests by factory workers demanding higher wages.

"Traffic at Noida severely affected due to on going agitation by the workers from private factories. They have completely blocked Noida Link Road coming from Chilla Border (Delhi). Traffic movement towards Noida from the Chilla Border is severely affected. Public is hereby advised to plan their journey accordingly and use DND for travelling to Noida," it said on X.

The police urged commuters to avoid the affected stretch and take alternative routes, including the DND Flyway from Sarai Kale Khan or NH-24 via the Kondli bridge to enter Noida.

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Traffic Advisory



Traffic at Noida severely affected due to on going agitation by the workers from private factories. They have completely blocked Noida Link Road coming from Chilla Border (Delhi). Traffic movement towards Noida from the Chilla Border is severely affected.

Public… — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 13, 2026

The advisory comes as workers continue their agitation despite assurances from the Noida administration over wage hikes and labour reforms.

While officials said steps had been initiated, including double overtime pay, weekly offs and stricter salary timelines, protesting workers said they would not call off the stir until they receive a written assurance.

"We ear so less, around Rs 14,000 a month for eight-hour work. We want the state government to implement steps in accordance with what central government has put in place," one of the protesting workers told NDTV.

"There is no written assurance from the government, we want our demands to be met," said another.

Commuters faced a chaotic Monday morning as traffic came to a near standstill at the Delhi-Noida border due to the factory workers' protest.

The agitation, which has been ongoing for three days, escalated as thousands of workers took to the streets, blocking key arterial routes and severely disrupting office-hour traffic.

Long queues of vehicles stretched for several kilometres across routes linking Delhi and Noida, including National Highway 9, with many commuters stranded for hours.

A police source told news agency PTI that members of a labour union from Uttar Pradesh had gathered near the border, blocking parts of the road and slowing traffic movement.

"Personnel from the Delhi Police and Noida Police were deployed to manage the situation and divert traffic, but the heavy volume of vehicles compounded the chaos," the source said.

Frustrated commuters took to social media, describing the situation as "unmanageable" and urging authorities to intervene.

One office-goer said she had left home at 7:30 am but remained stuck for over an hour with no movement.

The situation turned volatile in parts of Noida, particularly in Sector 1, Block 84, where some protesters allegedly set vehicles on fire. At least two vehicles were reported to have been gutted.

The unrest comes despite assurances from the district administration a day earlier. Officials had announced a series of measures, including double wages for overtime, mandatory weekly offs, and strict timelines for salary payments.

Medha Roopam, District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, said companies had been directed to pay wages by the 10th of each month, provide salary slips, and ensure double pay for overtime. She added that unauthorised deductions would invite punitive action.

Authorities said efforts were ongoing to ease congestion and restore normal traffic movement.