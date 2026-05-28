Namaz Offered Across Delhi On Eid-Ul-Azha Amid Tight Security

Eid-Ul-Azha prayers were offered peacefully across the national capital on Thursday amid tight security arrangements, with Delhi Police deploying additional personnel, anti-riot vehicles and quick reaction teams in the sensitive pockets to maintain law and order, officials said.

Police said elaborate security arrangements were put in place from early morning around the major mosques, Eidgahs and identified sensitive locations across the city, particularly in north-east and north Delhi districts.

Cyber teams are monitoring social media platforms continuously to prevent the circulation of inflammatory posts, rumours or objectionable videos linked to the festival, they said.

DCP (North-east) Rahul Alwal said around 1,100 police personnel along with 23 additional companies were deployed in the north-east district in view of the festival.

“From 5 am onwards, police personnel were deployed at all the major namaz sites and sensitive points, including areas near temples. Multiple picket points, quick reaction teams and bike patrols were activated to ensure swift response to any situation,” the DCP said.

The ACPs and SHOs had been holding regular meetings with the Aman committees and local community leaders over the past several weeks to ensure communal harmony during the festival, the officer said.

Police have also put anti-riot equipment, including Vajra vehicles, on standby as part of precautionary measures, officials said.

The authorities coordinated with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board and the electricity department for the deployment of water tankers and support vehicles at various locations.

“We are ensuring that no animal sacrifice is carried out in the open and that animal waste is not dumped on roads or public places. Strict action will be taken against anyone violating the guidelines,” Alwal said.

In north Delhi, police conducted flag marches in the sensitive localities such as Sadar Bazar, Eidgah, Quresh Nagar, Qutub Road and Bara Hindu Rao ahead of the festival.

DCP (North) Raja Banthia said the exercise was aimed at ensuring peaceful celebrations and spreading awareness about the guidelines issued for Eid-Ul-Azha.

Meetings had been held with the members of different communities, who assured police of full cooperation in maintaining peace and harmony, Banthia said. PTI SSJ ARI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)