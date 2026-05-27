Pregnant Woman Jumps To Death In Delhi; Family Alleges Dowry Torture: Cops

A 25-year-old pregnant woman died allegedly after falling from the fourth floor of a building in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area, with her family accusing her husband and in-laws of dowry torture, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday. The woman was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the police said.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman had married the man of her choice around three months ago. However, her family alleged, within a month of the marriage, the husband and his family started demanding gold and cash and subjected her to mental harassment.

"She has fallen from the fourth floor. For the last three to four days there were a lot of disagreements. My brother, mother and other relatives had gone there to resolve the matter," the victim woman's sister told PTI.

The woman's mother alleged that her daughter had repeatedly complained of torture at her matrimonial home and feared for her life.

"When I went to meet her, she said she was being tortured. She told me that they will kill her. She was pregnant. We want justice for our daughter," the grieving mother said. A police officer said legal proceedings had been initiated in the death.

"The matter is under investigation and statements of family members are being recorded. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings," the officer said.

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