Newlywed Delhi Woman, 25, Dies By Suicide, Family Claims Dowry Harassment

A 25-year-old newlywed allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a building in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area, with her family accusing her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday. The woman was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman had married the man of her choice around three months ago. Her family alleged that about a month after the marriage, the husband and his family began demanding gold and cash.

Family members of the girl alleged that the woman was being mentally harassed over the demands and had been under severe stress for the past few weeks.

A police officer who confirmed the incident said legal action is being taken and further investigation into the matter is underway.

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