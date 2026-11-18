Schools worried that students may not turn up for classes on Thursday (Nov 19) when GTA 6 releases worldwide are offering young people prizes for just showing up. Releasing 13 years after its highly successful predecessor, GTA 5, the new game is set in the fictional US state of Leonida, inspired by Florida. The game is expected to earn $3.25 billion to $5.2 billion in first-week sales, as students and professionals take days off to complete the game without spoilers.

In Northern Ireland, Belfast Boys' Model School wrote a letter to parents, stating that the Thursday release coincided with GCSE maths exams. The school added that students who attend school on both Thursday and Friday would be entered into a draw for a 70 pounds (Rs 8,626) gift card for either PlayStation or Xbox, as per the BBC.

Mary Montgomery, who is principal of the school, said "the primary focus" of her letter was Thursday's Mathematics examination and "encouraging our boys to be in school and ready to achieve their best".

"It also highlighted the launch of GTA as something which might entice some boys to stay at home. However, the games vouchers were a pupil-led incentive."

Similarly, St John's Catholic School and Sixth Form College in Bishop Auckland, England, announced a prize draw worth 65 pounds (Rs 8,010) for students who attend and complete the full school day on Thursday.

"We know many of our students will be counting down the days until the highly anticipated release of the GTA video game on Thursday. But before you start your next mission, there's one objective left to complete: Attend school on Thursday!" the school said in a social media post.

"To make things even more interesting, we're launching a special one-day attendance challenge with a Thursday bonus draw. Every student who attends school on Thursday will be entered into a draw to win a £65 Amazon Voucher! That's the equivalent value of a copy of GTA... just for turning up to school and completing your Thursday mission."

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GTA 6 Release

GTA 6 releases worldwide tomorrow at midnight, with New Zealand being the first major market to unlock the highly anticipated game. The new instalment in the successful franchise features two central characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, a criminal couple whose relationship and adventures draw comparisons with the notorious American outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

The title targets 30 frames per second on current-generation consoles, while the PlayStation 5 Pro version is expected to offer sharper graphics and additional ray-traced shadows.