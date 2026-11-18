After 13 years of waiting, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has released in India, and gaming enthusiasts are celebrating the long-awaited return to Vice City with memes, jokes and excited posts across social media. The latest instalment of Rockstar Games' iconic franchise has been one of the most anticipated video game releases in years, with fans counting down to launch, planning gaming marathons and even joking about putting their work and social lives on hold.

As GTA 6 became available to players, social media was flooded with reactions, ranging from memes about disappearing from the internet to jokes about finally getting behind the wheel in the game's sprawling open world. For many gamers, the release marks the end of a wait that began in 2013, when Grand Theft Auto V was launched.

Some fans went a step ahead and even burst firecrackers to celebrate the launch, turning the midnight release into a full-blown festival.

Some memes captured the sheer excitement of finally playing the game after years of trailers, leaks, delays and speculation.

Others poked fun at gamers who had planned their day around the launch, with jokes about taking leave from work, cancelling plans and staying up all night exploring Vice City. Several posts also joked about how players were ready to cut themselves off from the internet and social media to avoid spoilers and enjoy the game at their own pace.

The memes also revisited some of the franchise's signature chaos, with jokes about reckless driving, missions, police chases and the unpredictable situations players are likely to find themselves in once they enter the game's world. The excitement was not limited to gamers alone. The release had been generating conversations across social media for days, with gaming enthusiasts sharing countdowns, launch plans and memes about how the long-awaited day had finally arrived.

New Zealand was the first country where players gained access to the game, following Rockstar Games' rolling midnight launch schedule. The game is being released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The latest instalment takes players back to Vice City, Rockstar's fictionalised version of Miami, while expanding the setting to Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida. The game promises a sprawling open world, new characters, missions and an action-packed storyline, with a level of detail that has been a major talking point since its trailers were released.

At the centre of GTA 6's story are Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, two protagonists whose attempts to improve their lives draw them deeper into the criminal underworld. Their story unfolds across Leonida, with Vice City serving as one of the key locations in the game. GTA 6 follows Grand Theft Auto V, which became one of the most successful entertainment products in history and has continued to attract millions of players years after its release.



