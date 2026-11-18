Tamil film Scene, starring Suriya, has emerged as a box office success following its release on November 6. The film also marked the Tamil debut of actor Naslen, who is earning positive reviews for his portrayal of Eeswaran, a killer-for-hire. Naslen has now revealed that Suriya gifted him a Cartier watch as a token of appreciation for being part of the movie.

In an interview with Mathrubhumi for his upcoming Malayalam film Bachelor Party D'eux, Naslen gave a closer look at the watch gifted to him by Suriya. His co-star Kunchacko Boban seemed impressed by the present and playfully asked Naslen to share Suriya's contact number with him.

The watch on Naslen's wrist was a Cartier Santos, priced between Rs 9-12 lakh.

Earlier, director Jithu Madhavan revealed why he cast Naslen as Suriya's antagonist in Scene. "I had always wanted to work with Naslen. I had watched his films and I didn't want to present him in the same way audiences had seen him before. I felt this role in Scene would ask him to do something different. When we met and spoke, he was happy with that idea too," he said.

"Believe me when I say this, Naslen is an exceptional and exceptionally intelligent artist. He is very talented, and people have only just begun to explore what he can do. I believe audiences will see performances from him in the future that they haven't seen before, and his talent will reach beyond Kerala and South India," he added.

Scene also features Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K. Gafoor, Silambarasan TR, Anandaraj and Lal in key roles. The film has grossed over Rs 260 crore worldwide by its 12th day of release.

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