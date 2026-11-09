Mahesh Babu Reviews Suriya's <i>Scene</i>, Calls It A 'Must-Watch'

Actor Mahesh Babu has praised Suriya's latest film, Scene. The actor took to X to share his review of the crime comedy and appreciated the performances of the lead cast as well as the film's writing and execution.

Sharing his thoughts, Mahesh Babu wrote, "The #Scene is seen and loved. Cool, smart and so much fun... @Suriya_offl is fabulous as Inbaraj. Nazriya and Naslen are fantastic ... @jithumadavan, brilliant writing and excellent execution... Impressive In every department ... A must-watch."

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene stars Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, Nazriya Nazim as Maya and Naslen as Eeswaran.

The story follows DSP Inbaraj, an unconventional police officer who is planning to resign. However, before he can leave the force, he finds himself dealing with one final case. A clever serial killer, Eeswaran, is on the loose and appears to be recreating crimes from the past. This leads Inbaraj and his team, including Maya, into a chaotic investigation that combines crime, suspense and dark comedy.

Meanwhile, Scene has also been performing well at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹19.94 crore net in India on Day 4. It recorded ₹16.72 crore from 4,361 shows in Tamil and ₹3.22 crore from 1,423 shows in Telugu.

The film's total India gross collection currently stands at ₹96.88 crore, while its India net collection has reached ₹83.09 crore.