Will Suriya Follow Vijay Into Politics? Actor Responds

Actor Suriya has made it clear that he has no plans to enter politics. Speaking at the success meet of his Diwali release, Scene, in Chennai on November 8, Suriya said he was not going to enter politics but remained interested in watching the political landscape closely.

“I am not going to enter politics. That does not mean I hate politics. I am quietly and closely watching politics,” Suriya was quoted as saying by Cinema Vikatan. The South star also stressed that he would not enter politics without understanding the field and its responsibilities.

Suriya has long been linked to a possible political debut because of his public profile and the work of his Agaram Foundation, which focuses on helping students pursue higher education.

Suriya's comments also come against the backdrop of actor Vijay's blockbuster political entry. Vijay launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in 2024 and became the Chief Minister after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, following the footsteps of MGR and Jayalalithaa.

Meanwhile, Suriya's Scene is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, and produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment and the newly established Zhagaram Studios. Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj are also part of it.

The film continues its strong theatrical run.

The Tamil action-comedy aso stars Suriya alongside Nazriya Nazim and Malayalam actor Naslen, who makes his Tamil debut.

Released on November 6, the film has crossed Rs 116 crore worldwide in its opening weekend, with its India net collection standing at Rs 62.75 crore by Day 3, according to Sacnilk.

The film hit theatres just a day after Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: Part One, which opened on November 5 and has also been on a strong run, collecting Rs 238.85 crore net in India and Rs 499.20 crore worldwide within four days.

