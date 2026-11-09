'You May Forget Your Mother's Love': Celina Jaitly Shares 'Greatest Fear' After Spending Second Diwali Without Sons

Diwali was an emotional day for Celina Jaitly, who spent the festival away from her three sons, Winston, Viraaj and Arthur. The actor shared a message about missing her children, who are currently living in Austria with their father, Peter Haag, amid the couple's ongoing divorce and custody battle.

This was her second Diwali without her sons, which made it difficult for her. Celina also shared her fears about the impact of the family dispute on the young boys. She hopes they never feel forced to choose between their parents or forget the love she has always given them.

Despite the difficult situation, she'll always remain thankful to Peter for giving her their three children. Celina also hopes that the “pain and everything that tore our family apart never take away the kindness and light in your innocent hearts.”

Sharing a sweet picture with her three sons on Instagram, Celina Jaitly wrote, “Miss you Winston, Viraaj & Arthu. My brightest Diwali was only with you, my sons. I made you with a lot of love. I brought you up with a lot of love. I cannot believe this is my second Diwali without you. You three have been the lights in my life from the moment I saw you in your first ultrasound. I remember those first little kicks, a gift on the eve of my birthday. I remember every samosa, every pani puri, every cake, every cinnamon roll, every ladi pav I made for you with so much love.”

“It breaks my heart to think of your young, innocent hearts carrying so much pain, feeling you have to take sides. My greatest fear is that you may forget your mother's love amid everything you are being told. I want you to know that, once again, I was left with no option but to protect whatever little I had left for our future, for your future. Things that belong to Mummy. Things that Mummy earned through her hard work. I will always remain grateful to your father for bringing you into this world with me.”

Celina Jaitly also spoke about the special moments she shared with Winston, Viraaj and Arthur and how much she wishes to have them close again. She hopes they still remember their time together, from sleeping and playing carrom to enjoying the meals she cooked for them. She also recalled how she looked after them whenever they fell sick and gave them love and care every day.

The actor made it clear that her home and heart will always be open to all three children. She does not want them to feel that they must choose between their mother and father, as she believes they deserve love from both parents. Celina said that no distance or family problem can erase the memories they made together. She also shared that her sons give her the strength to move forward in life. On Diwali, she prayed for their safety, happiness and protection, while reminding them that her love for them will never change.

Celina Jaitley and Peter Haag also had a fourth child, Shamsher. Sadly, the baby passed away just 24 hours after his birth.

Also Read: "I Begged My Husband...": Celina Jaitly On Seeking An Amicable Separation From Peter Haag