"I Begged My Husband...": Celina Jaitly On Seeking An Amicable Separation From Peter Haag

Celina Jaitly took to Instagram and shared an emotional note about her ongoing divorce battle and separation from her estranged husband, Peter Haag.

She began her post by writing, "One year ago, on 12 October 12, I arrived in Mumbai with a ticket booked on a credit card and one suitcase containing files, my late mother's saree, and heartbreak. The most difficult decision of my life."

She then added, "In early September 2025, I was driven to the post office for what I believed was our 15th wedding anniversary gift. It was a divorce notice."

"At our first hearing, the judge gave us until November to work towards an amicable separation," wrote Celina.

Recalling how she pleaded with her husband for an amicable separation, Celina wrote, "I begged my husband: 'I promise I will not tell the court about your abuse and trauma. Let us separate amicably for the children... For my brother... How will I pay for litigation?' 'Speak to my lawyers,' I was told. I was also told to work as a cleaner if I ran short of legal fees. Fifteen years of marriage and four children. Was this the same man?"

The Khel actor further wrote, "The next day, a legal notice claimed all my premarital assets. I was told I could not leave Austria after the divorce if I wanted access to my children. I had no access to our Austrian accounts and discovered efforts to sell my premarital assets in India. My brother's situation weighed heavily on me too."

"Under constant surveillance, even scolding the children for silly things started being recorded in an attempt to portray me as mentally unsound and an incapable mother. How could I bring my children into uncertainty in India while being barred from my own home? With the help of my Austrian neighbours, I left at 1 am. I spent a week in a hotel, speaking to my children through Zoom and phone calls."

She continued, "The day I went to court to reclaim my premarital assets, all contact was severed. One of my twins messaged that their father was screaming that I had abandoned them. A year later, efforts continue to take away my joint custody. My children are being brainwashed, alienated and moved continuously through Austrian jurisdictions."

"Yet I await justice. This is the story of a mother who continues to fight..." wrote Celina.

Celina Jaitly has been involved in a divorce battle with her estranged husband, Peter Haag, who filed for divorce in an Austrian court last year.

Celina married Peter Haag in 2010 after stepping away from mainstream Bollywood. The couple welcomed twin boys in 2012, followed by another set of twins in 2017.

Also Read: 'Our Children Would Have Had A Happy Home': Celina Jaitly Looks Back On 16-Year-Old Marriage Amid Divorce Battle