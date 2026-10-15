'He Did Kickboxing For 1.5 Hours': Puneeth Rajkumar's Doctor Recalls Actor's Final Hours, Says 'ECG Showed Strain'

Five years after Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's death, his doctor, Dr Ramana Rao, has recalled the events leading up to the actor's final moments.

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In a recent interview, he spoke about Puneeth's visit to his clinic after an intense workout, the ECG findings that raised concerns about his condition and the emergency measures taken to get him to a hospital.

Puneeth, fondly known as Appu, died on October 29, 2021, at the age of 46 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, but doctors could not revive him.

Speaking to Just Curious Kannada, Dr Ramana Rao recalled his personal relationship with the actor and his family. "Appu was a great person. He was like a son to me. He and my second son were good friends. They would often play together and share their toys," he said.

The doctor also spoke about how the actor's death remains one of the most difficult experiences of his professional life. "As a doctor, I have seen multiple tragedies in my life. They often leave a terrifying impact. You can never forget certain things. Appu is one of those examples."

Puneeth Rajkumar Tried Kickboxing Before His Death

Recalling the day of the incident, Dr Ramana Rao said Puneeth came to his clinic after spending around one and a half hours doing kickboxing at the gym. According to the doctor, the actor had tried the activity for the first time that day and appeared unusually exhausted.

"I was in the clinic when Appu came. He was sweating extremely. He told me that he had gone to the gym, where he did kickboxing for one and a half hours. It was something new that he had tried that day, and he was extremely tired. However, when I checked him, I knew there was something more to his condition, looking at how much he was sweating. I immediately did an ECG. That ECG showed strain," he recalled.

The ECG results prompted Dr Ramana Rao to take immediate action. He said he administered medication and arranged for Puneeth to be taken to the hospital without delay.

"It wasn't a heart attack but strain. I knew that something would happen. I gave him medicines, and instantly we shifted him to the hospital. He travelled in his own car. He was speaking to us. He wanted to sit up in the car. But I requested him to rest his head in his wife Ashwini's lap and asked the driver to quickly take them to the hospital, while Dr Ranga Nayak made all the arrangements," he said.

Dr Ranga Nayak, who had also treated members of Puneeth's family, including his father and legendary actor Rajkumar, helped coordinate the emergency response.

'His Heart Stopped Beating A Minute Before Reaching Hospital'

Dr Ramana Rao further recalled that Puneeth was conscious and communicating with those around him while being taken to the hospital. However, his condition deteriorated before he could reach the medical facility.

"Just a minute before he could reach the hospital, his heart stopped beating. When he went inside the hospital, there was no heartbeat," he added.

The medical team at Vikram Hospital attempted to revive the actor, following the necessary emergency procedures. However, their efforts were unsuccessful.

Recalling the loss, Dr Ramana Rao said, "It was one of the saddest moments for all of us. It was like losing my own son," he said.

Background

Puneeth's death left fans and the Kannada film industry in mourning. Following his death on October 29, 2021, his mortal remains were kept at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru for public homage. Thousands of fans, political leaders and members of the film fraternity gathered at the venue to pay their last respects to the actor.