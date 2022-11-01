Rajinikanth Attends Karnataka Ratna Award Ceremony To Honour Late Puneeth Rajkumar

Rajinikanth pictured at the event.

Rajinikanth attended the Karnataka Ratna Award ceremony on Tuesday held to honour late actor Puneeth Rajkumar in the state. The Karnataka government posthumously honoured late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died last year in October after suffering a heart attack. The ceremony was also attended by actor Jr NTR. The ceremony took place at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. In the images, the megastar can be seen in a traditional white ensemble, standing with Jr NTR and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Check out the pictures below:

Earlier, a video of Rajinikanth went viral on the Internet in which we can see the megastar being welcomed at the airport in Bengaluru by Minister Sudhakar and other officials. Check out the video below:

Puneeth Rajkumar, son of star Dr Rajkumar, was an actor, singer and producer. He started his acting career as a child and won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in the movie, Bettada Hoovu. He made his debut as an adult in 2002 with the film Appu. He featured in several successful films such as Abhi, Veera, Milana, Raam, Power, Raajakumara and Anjani Putra, to name a few. His last film Gandhada Gudi, a docudrama, was released this year on October 28.

Coming back to Rajinikanth, he was last seen in the movie Annaatthe. Next, he will be seen in Jailer, an action-comedy drama helmed by Nelson. The movie also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and others. The movie marks the debut of Shiva Rajkumar's debut in Tamil cinema. The movie is slated to release next year.