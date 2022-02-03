Allu Arjun Visits Puneeth Rajkumar's Family, Pays Tribute To Late Actor

Allu Arjun shared this image. (courtesy alluarjunonline)

Allu Arjun managed to scoop some time of his busy schedule and visited late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's family members in Bengaluru. The Pushpa star shared picture of himself with Puneet Rajkumar's family members. He also posted a picture of himself, in which he can be seen paying tribute to the late actor's photograph. Allu Arjun captioned the pictures:"My humble respects to Puneeth Garu. My respect to Rajkumar garu's family, friends, well wishers and fans. Puneeth Rajkumar died at the age of 46 in October last year.

This is what Allu Arjun posted for the late actor:

Puneeth Rajkumar was the son of legendary actor Rajkumar. Fan fondly called him "Appu" - after the 2002 film in which he played his first lead role - and "Power Star."

Puneeth Rajkumar began his career as a child artist. When he was six-months-old, he starred in two 1976 films - Premada Kanike and Aarathi. He garnered a whole lot of praise for his performances in Bhakta Prahalada, which also starred his father, Vasantha Geeta and Bhagyavantha. His role in Bettada Hoovu as a young boy Ramu who assists a researcher to find a rare flower fetched him a National Award as the Best Child Actor.

He was also a singer and was admired for his dance skills. The actor was also known as the presenter of Kannadada Kotyadhipathi, the Kannada version of game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?