<i>Ranabaali</i> Advance Bookings Raise Concern As <i>Jailer 2</i> Dominates Box Office Buzz

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 released on October 15 to a massive response and mostly positive reviews. According to reports, the Nelson Dilipkumar film is set to net more than Rs 50 crore at the Indian box office. The only other major South Indian film releasing this week and competing with Jailer 2 at the box office is Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

On October 16, Ranabaali will hit screens worldwide and, unlike Jailer 2, which is a commercial entertainer, this Telugu film is a period drama set against the Great Madras Famine of 1876-78. Though the two films belong to completely different genres, Rajinikanth's star power is likely to affect Ranabaali at the box office, say film trade experts. So, how are the advance bookings looking for director Rahul Sankrityan's historical fantasy film at this juncture?

According to Sacnilk, the advance bookings for Ranabaali are strongest in the Telugu-speaking states for October 16th, with collections of Rs 3.23 crore, while Hyderabad leads among cities at Rs 1.17 crore. Karnataka follows with Rs 27.26 lakh, and Tamil Nadu trails at Rs 3.79 lakh for the opening day. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have 1,837 shows scheduled on the release day, while Karnataka has 252 shows.

A film trade expert, speaking to NDTV on condition of anonymity, said, "The low advance bookings for Ranabaali are quite concerning, considering its scale, star power and extensive promotions by the team, especially Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The massive Jailer 2 wave and the lack of strong urgency in the film's promotional content probably have audiences adopting a wait-and-watch approach towards Ranabaali. Despite featuring popular stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, the bookings are low; thus, the film now depends heavily on spot bookings and positive word of mouth once it releases on October 16."

The October 16 release is an important test of whether the Arjun Reddy star can regain his earlier theatrical momentum, especially alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The star pair delivered a blockbuster with Geetha Govindam in 2018, though their subsequent film, Dear Comrade (2019), did not strike gold at the box office.

Post-pandemic, Vijay has not had a major solo-hero hit to his credit (Kushi was a moderate success), and during a recent audience interaction for Ranabaali, he said, "I will be bloody back when I say it." He recalled writing a letter promising to bounce back and told his detractors that he would return on his own terms. He added that he hoped Ranabaali would make the Telugu film industry proud and, if things went well, he would remind critics of that statement again. Interestingly, Vijay also alleged that some of the negative comments on social media surrounding the film were part of an organised campaign.

The entire team is likely pinning its hopes on Ranabaali striking an emotional chord with audiences for several reasons. Firstly, this is the first film Vijay and Rashmika have appeared in together since their wedding in February 2026. Secondly, the couple's on-screen chemistry has been widely appreciated by audiences, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in their previous films. Thirdly, the film's historical setting could give it wider emotional resonance because of what people endured during the famine. Fourthly, Rashmika's character, Jayamma, is said to be central to the film's emotional appeal, and her love story with Ranabaali could draw in viewers beyond Vijay's fan base.

Social media is abuzz with comments about the Telugu film's low advance bookings, with many expressing surprise. Some have also recalled how Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar clashed with the release of Jailer in August 2023, with the Telugu film ultimately earning only around Rs 50 crore at the box office.

Since Jailer 2 has also received a positive response in the Telugu-speaking states, many netizens believe Ranabaali could face an uphill battle at the box office. While Jailer 2 enjoys pan-Indian appeal, Vijay Deverakonda's film will depend heavily on its performance in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. All eyes are now on Ranabaali's release on Friday and whether it can strike gold at the box office.

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