<i>Ramayana</i> English Trailer: Yash's 'Fire And Fury' Clashes With Ranbir Kapoor's 'Perfect Man'

Ramayana's first English-dubbed trailer was unveiled back in August. The makers dropped a second trailer a short while ago, and it looks equally impressive.

The caption read: "Mankind's greatest story comes to life. From the visual artists behind The Odyssey and Dune, watch the new trailer for RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND - exclusively in theatres, IMAX and Premium Large Formats worldwide November 5. Tickets on sale now."

The new trailer introduces Ravana, born from fire and fury, who made the gods bend to his will. And then came Ram, who changed the course of history and never hesitated to destroy the veil of evil.

Yash's intense look and Ram's composed yet impactful demeanour once again stir excitement for the upcoming epic.

Apart from the larger battle between good and evil, the trailer also highlights the union between Ram and Sita, offering audiences a glimpse into the film's emotional depth alongside its grand visual spectacle.

The Pushpaka Vimana (the flying chariot) and Jatayu (the heroic eagle/vulture), who valiantly fought Ravana, also make brief appearances. The grand sets leave a strong impression, as do the VFX effects, which elevate the overall impact of one of the most anticipated films of the year.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part One is one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part epic.

Part 1 of Ramayana is scheduled for a worldwide release this year, while Part 2 will arrive in Diwali 2027. The films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film will also release in IMAX. Sony Pictures will distribute it globally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will handle distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.

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