'How Much Is A Woman Supposed To Bear?': Celina Jaitly On Marriage And Compromise

On October 25, Celina Jaitly took to social media to share a series of pictures of herself in a green outfit. Amid her ongoing divorce battle and separation from her estranged husband, Peter Haag, she also reflected on marriage in a heartfelt note.

Celina began her post by writing, "Green with a growing realisation: love should never leave us helpless and penniless. We are taught that marriage means security. Especially in our South Asian and Asian cultures, and in many others, this is what we grow up believing. Now we understand that real security lies in our education, our skills, owning our own home, having financial independence, and being able to leave any situation that is not right for us."

She then added, "Shaadi nibhaani padti hai."' (One has to make a marriage work.) Nibhaana. We hear this word so often. We are told that marriage is all about compromise. But to what extent should one compromise? To what extent should one adjust? How much is a woman expected to endure in the name of Nibhaana?"

She continued, "When I was abandoned, penniless and without assets last year, I had no time to grieve. I was overwhelmed by the question: 'How will my children and I survive?' It was the very reason I had remained in an abusive marriage for so many years."

"There is a realisation I keep returning to. If women had financial independence, a house, a car, and enough money in their own bank accounts, how many would still stay in abusive relationships? How many are staying because they simply do not have the means to leave?" Celina continued.

She further wrote, "Every woman should be able to turn to her craft, whatever it may be. To her education. To her skills. To her savings, which she alone controls. There is something deeply painful about realising that what we were taught would keep us secure can become the very thing that makes us feel trapped. 'Where can I take my children so they can be safe and not feel hurt? Where will we live? How will we eat?' We should not have to ask ourselves these questions before we can say, 'This is not right for me.'"

Celina concluded her post with these thoughts.

Celina Jaitly has been involved in a divorce battle with her estranged husband, Peter Haag, who filed for divorce in an Austrian court last year.

Celina married Peter in 2010 after stepping away from mainstream Bollywood. The couple welcomed twin boys in 2012, followed by another set of twins in 2017.

Also Read: "I Begged My Husband...": Celina Jaitly On Seeking An Amicable Separation From Peter Haag