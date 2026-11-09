Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Diwali Celebrations Have Two 'R' Moments - Raha And Rishi Kapoor

Alia Bhatt might be late to the Diwali party but she ensured the best pictures from the celebrations to flood your Instagram feed. On Sunday, Alia Bhatt shared a love and fun-filled carousel from this year's Diwali celebrations. Alia is seen doing puja rituals. The carousel also features Ranbir-Alia's wholesome moments with daughter Raha who just turned 4 on November 6.

On her Instagram Story, Alia shared a picture with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir, standing in front of a Rishi Kapoor's portrait.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020 after fighting with blood cancer for two years.

Sharing the pictures, Alia captioned them, "The light of my life. Happy Diwali to you and yours.. hope you're surrounded by lots and lots of love."

Alia, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor also greeted the paparazzi Happy Diwali from the balcony of their house on Sunday. Videos from the venue went viral quickly on social media.

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt shared a bunch of pictures from Raha's 4th birthday.

From cake-cutting to colouring the book, Raha had it all on her birthday with her parents by her side.

Ranbir Kapoor On Raha

In an old conversation with Nikhil Kamath on his podcast WTF, Ranbir reflected on the moment he first saw his bundle of joy, daughter Raha. He said, "You know, till the time she was born when Alia was pregnant, you're imagining it. You're trying to know what the feeling is. She could feel it because the baby was in her. But when she was born and I was given... the first thing when the doctor gave me Raha, you can't describe it. If I had to describe it, it's like somebody has pulled your heart out and put it in your hands. It's instant. It's the love of your life. It's too good. Never felt that, never will feel that about anything or anybody in my life."

Discussing Raha's bond with both her parents, Ranbir Kapoor added, "I think Raha considers Alia as a part of her. She doesn't consider Alia as another human being. They both are one. But with me, she looks for masti and fun and the laughter and flirting. We're flirting all the time, me and my daughter."

In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor's big-ticket film Ramayana is running in theatres. Alia, Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal will come together for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, slated for a release on January 21 next year.