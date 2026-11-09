Karan Johar Sends Diwali Wishes With A Jewel Thief Twist In Festive Post

Diwali is often the perfect occasion for Bollywood celebrities to revisit the magic of classic cinema, and filmmaker Karan Johar did that right with his festive wish this year. Adding a nostalgic twist to his greeting, the filmmaker drew inspiration from the iconic Dev Anand-starrer Jewel Thief.

Wishing everyone a happy Diwali, Karan shared a few photos of his festive look. The filmmaker was seen wearing an all-black ensemble featuring a kurta, trousers, and a long coat. His entire outfit was adorned with intricate golden thread and zari work.

The most striking element of his look was the ruby and sapphire-encrusted statement rings from his own brand, Tyaani Jewellery. Adding to a vintage Bollywood touch, Karan slipped in a musical reference with a spin to Jewel Thief through his caption. “Raat aleli hai..Jal gaye diye…Happy Diwali..” He wrote.

Take A Look At The Post:

During the festive season, Karan Johar also took the opportunity to thank the universe for his kids, Roohi and Yash. In one of his recent Instagram posts, Karan posed with Roohi and Yash and penned an emotional note. “My world…My blessing…Shukrana to the universe for completing me with Roohi and Yash… we are blessed to have our mothers blessings… happy Diwali to all you from us …thank you,” he wrote.

Karan Johar's Next Projects

Karan Johar has been active across directing, producing, and hosting recent projects. He co-produced and backed action comedy Udta Teer through Dharma Productions. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles with Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala and Sandeep Anand in supporting roles. The film hit the theatres on October 23 and received mixed reviews from critics.

On the other hand, Karan Johar is currently hosting the 9th and final season of his talk show, Koffee With Karan. Latest episodes of the show are available to stream on JioHotstar.

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