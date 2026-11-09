135 Burn Injuries Recorded At Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital On Diwali

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital recorded 135 Diwali-related burn injury cases at its Burns Emergency on 7 and 8 November 2026. Of these, 129 cases were caused by firecracker-related injuries, while 6 were related to diya burns.

Among the patients reporting Diwali-related injuries, there were 35 children who sustained firecracker-related injuries and were treated in the OPD, while one child required hospital admission.

READ | Delhi Boy, 10, Dies After Firecracker Explodes In Hand, Hits Him In Chest

As part of its preparedness measures, the hospital had earmarked 20 beds to manage patients requiring admission due to Diwali-related burn injuries. 7 patients with Diwali-related burns are currently using these beds.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) on Sunday received 257 emergency calls, of which 214 were related to fire incidents.

The department reported seven major fire incidents across the national capital during Diwali that involved factories, a godown, a banquet hall, a residential building and a shop. Five firefighters also sustained injuries while responding to emergency calls.

The maximum number of emergency calls came during the evening and night hours, coinciding with peak Diwali celebrations and the bursting of firecrackers.

Apart from the fire incidents, a thick layer of smoke covered the national capital after Diwali celebrations, reducing visibility and taking air pollution into the 'severe' category at several locations.

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 373 at 11.05 pm on Sunday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data published on the Sameer application.

