Delhi Records 214 Fire Calls On Diwali, 7 Major Incidents Reported

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received 257 emergency calls on Diwali, of which 214 were related to fire incidents, according to the department's data. As many as 24 calls were specifically linked to fires caused by firecrackers.

The department reported seven major fire incidents across the national capital during the festival, involving factories, a godown, a banquet hall, a residential building and a shop. Five firefighters also sustained injuries while responding to emergency calls.

Speaking to NDTV about the department's preparedness, DFS official AK Mallik said adequate arrangements had been made to deal with fire emergencies during Diwali. He said 20 additional MCFRs (Motorcycle Fire Response units) were inducted this year to strengthen the response mechanism. Additionally, 15 Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs) were deployed across 20 locations.

85 Emergency Calls Between 8 PM And 10 PM

The maximum number of emergency calls came during the evening and night hours, coinciding with peak Diwali celebrations.

The department received 85 calls between 8 pm and 10 pm, followed by another 61 calls between 10 pm and midnight. Together, these two time slots accounted for 146 emergency calls.

The time-wise breakup of the 257 calls is as follows:

12 am to 7 am: 16 calls

7 am to 2 pm: 36 calls

2 pm to 4 pm: 14 calls

4 pm to 6 pm: 13 calls

6 pm to 8 pm: 32 calls

8 pm to 10 pm: 85 calls

10 pm to 11:59 pm: 61 calls

Fire Incidents Account For Over 83% Of Total Calls

Fire-related emergencies accounted for nearly 83.3 per cent of all calls received by the department on Diwali.

Of the 214 fire calls, 40 were related to rubbish fires, while 24 involved cracker-related fires.

The category-wise breakup of emergency calls was:

Fire calls: 214

Animal rescue: 17

Bird rescue: 7

Human rescue: 5

Special jobs: 9

Standby calls: 3

House collapse: 1

Road accidents: 1

Seven Major Fire Incidents Across Delhi

Among the seven major fire incidents reported by the department were:

A medium-category fire at two adjacent factories on Shamshan Ghat Wali Road in Nangli Sakrawati.

A major fire at a factory in C-665, Narela Industrial Area.

A fire at an NDMC godown beneath Safdarjung Flyover, near Safdarjung Airport.

A fire at a banquet hall in Pooth Kalan Khurd.

A residential fire at Saraswati Apartment in IP Extension, Madhu Vihar.

A factory fire near New Krishna School in Prakash Vihar, Karawal Nagar.

A shop fire at Chhota Bazar, Main Market, Shahdara.

Five Firefighters Injured While Responding To Emergencies

Five firefighters sustained injuries while attending to fire emergencies across the city.

According to the department's report, the injuries included burns, a fractured hand, cuts caused by broken glass, and injuries to the legs and knees. One firefighter who sustained burn injuries was advised seven days of medical rest.

The report also recorded one fatality and six non-fatal cases during the Diwali response period.

Delhi Fire Calls Lower Than Previous Two Years

The total number of emergency calls received on Diwali this year was lower than the figures recorded in the previous two years.

According to the department's year-on-year data, Delhi received 257 calls in 2026, compared with 269 in 2025 and 318 in 2024.

The annual comparison is as follows:

2026: 257 calls

2025: 269 calls

2024: 318 calls

2023: 208 calls

2022: 201 calls

2021: 152 calls

2020: 205 calls

2019: 245 calls

However, the department's 12-hour comparison, covering 6 pm on Diwali to 6 am the following morning, shows that 281 calls were received this year, against 283 during the corresponding period last year.

Despite the surge in emergency calls during the evening and night, the Delhi Fire Services said it had deployed additional resources and made adequate arrangements to ensure a prompt response to emergencies across the national capital.