71 Fire Stations, Control Rooms: Delhi's Fire Preparedness Plan For Diwali

With Delhi gearing up for Diwali celebrations, the Delhi Fire Services has drawn up an extensive emergency response plan to deal with fire incidents across the national capital during the festive period.

Keeping in view the possibility of fire-related emergencies in crowded markets, commercial hubs and densely populated areas, the department has put additional fire-fighting resources on standby and strengthened its rapid response mechanism.

As part of the preparations, 71 fire stations, 50 Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs) and 20 Motorcycle First Responder (MCFR) units will be deployed on Diwali and a day before the festival to ensure swift intervention in case of emergencies.

The deployment is aimed at reducing response time, particularly in congested markets and narrow lanes where conventional fire engines may find it difficult to reach quickly.

15 Water Engines To Be Positioned At High-Risk Locations

Speaking to NDTV, Delhi Fire Services Officials said that they have identified 23 vulnerable locations across the city based on previous fire incidents, historical risk assessments and festive footfall. While eight of these locations already have Quick Response Vehicles stationed, 15 additional locations will have dedicated water tenders placed on standby.

According to the list accessed by NDTV, the water engines will be strategically positioned at major commercial markets, congested neighbourhoods and other vulnerable pockets to ensure immediate availability of firefighting equipment.

These locations include Bara Tooti Chowk in Sadar Bazar, Tilak Nagar, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, Lal Kuan Chowk, Lahori Gate, Nangloi, South Extension Market, Ghitorni Metro Station, Rani Bagh Market, Katran Market in Mangolpuri, Gandhi Nagar Market, Chhattarpur near Tivoli Garden, Azad Market Chowk, Bhati Mines near Radha Soami Satsang and Paper Market in Ghazipur.

Several of these areas witness heavy festive shopping crowds, while markets such as Gandhi Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar and Azad Market have densely packed commercial establishments and narrow access roads, making them particularly vulnerable during emergencies.

20 Motorcycle First Responders For Narrow Lanes

In another major addition to its emergency response arrangements, the department will deploy 20 Motorcycle First Responder (MCFR) units equipped with backpack-based mist fire-suppression systems.

These motorcycles are designed to reach locations where larger fire tenders may face difficulty navigating due to narrow lanes, traffic congestion and heavy pedestrian movement.

The units will be stationed across strategically identified locations, including Gandhi Nagar Market, Laxmi Nagar, Paharganj, Mori Gate, Matke Wali Gali, Chawri Bazar, Lajpat Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Sadar Bazar in Delhi Cantonment, Burari, Nangloi and Moti Nagar.

Other deployment points include Bhajanpura, New Kondli, Hastal Village, Bapa Nagar, Alipur, Adarsh Nagar and Ghitorni-side areas.

The motorcycle units will act as first responders, allowing fire personnel to reach the spot quickly and initiate preliminary firefighting operations while larger fire tenders are mobilised.

The initiative is particularly significant for Old Delhi's wholesale markets and other densely populated commercial areas, where access for heavy firefighting vehicles can be challenging.

50 Quick Response Vehicles To Remain On Standby Across Delhi

Apart from the motorcycle units, all 50 designated Quick Response Vehicles will remain on standby at strategic locations across the national capital.

These vehicles will be deployed near major traffic junctions, metro stations, markets, residential clusters and other vulnerable areas to facilitate quick movement in case of fire calls.

The QRVs will cover several important locations, including Peeragarhi Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, Mahipalpur Red Light, Khanpur T-Point, Burari Chowk, Azadpur Metro Station, Wazirabad Flyover, Sarai Kale Khan Flyover, Gandhi Nagar, ITO, Welcome Metro Station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Paharganj, Qutub Minar, Rajouri Garden, Akshardham and Jamia Millia Islamia.

Other deployment points include Shakurpur Metro Station, Khajuri Chowk, Rajouri Garden, Red Fort, Patel Nagar, Vivek Vihar, Dwarka, Mundka Industrial Area, Mangolpuri and Shastri Nagar.

The extensive network of QRVs is intended to ensure that emergency response teams are positioned closer to potential fire locations instead of relying entirely on vehicles travelling from distant fire stations.

Fire Stations, Workshops And Control Room On High Alert

The department has also directed its operational infrastructure to remain on high alert during the festive period.

The workshops, automobile division and fire control room will be kept on heightened alert to ensure that all firefighting vehicles and equipment remain fully functional and ready for immediate deployment.

The automobile and workshop teams will monitor the condition of vehicles to ensure that fire tenders and other emergency response vehicles are in proper working condition and no technical issue hampers operations during an emergency.

The control room will also remain vigilant to ensure that incoming fire calls are promptly attended to and response teams are mobilised without delay.

No Leave For Fire Personnel During Festive Deployment

In view of the expected increase in fire-related emergencies during Diwali, the department has also decided that personnel will not be given routine leave during the critical deployment period.

The decision has been taken to ensure adequate staffing at fire stations and avoid any shortage of personnel when emergency calls are received.

The department is focusing on maintaining sufficient manpower across its operational units so that multiple fire incidents, if reported simultaneously, can be handled without compromising response capability.

With additional water engines, QRVs and motorcycle first responders positioned across vulnerable locations, the Delhi Fire Services is seeking to ensure that it is prepared to respond to emergencies quickly during one of the busiest festive periods of the year.

The preparations are aimed at minimising response time, preventing the spread of fires and ensuring that any untoward incident does not result in casualties.