Viral Video: Vijay, Trisha Krishnan Attend Wedding Reception In Chennai, Pose With Ex-Andhra Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan were among the guests at a wedding reception in Chennai on Thursday.

What's Happening

The two actors attended the celebrations for the daughter of YS Anil Reddy, cousin of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Vijay and Trisha were accompanied by Vijay's mother, Shobha Chandrashekhar.

Several videos from the reception have surfaced on social media, showing the actors arriving at the venue and posing with the newlyweds.

In one of the clips, the two can be seen making their way towards the stage to greet the couple. Vijay opted for a brown suit, while Trisha wore a pink saree.

Vijay also met YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the gathering, with the two posing for photographs. BRS working president KT Rama Rao attended the reception with his wife, Shailima.

Background

This is not the first time Vijay and Trisha have attended a wedding celebration together. In March, the actors were spotted at the reception of entrepreneur and film producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son in Chennai.

Their appearance came shortly after Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, filed for divorce.

Although the divorce petition was subsequently withdrawn, the actors have continued to make public appearances together. In September, Vijay and Trisha were also spotted in the United Kingdom at the Silverstone Circuit, where actor Ajith Kumar participated in the Michelin Le Mans Cup race.

Vijay attended the event as the guest of honour and waved the green flag to officially signal the start of the race. Reports later suggested that Trisha was in the UK for a film shoot and had attended the event to support Ajith.

Trisha has previously described Vijay as a close friend. She was also present at his swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and attended his first Independence Day parade in the state.