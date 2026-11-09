Delhi Boy, 10, Dies After Fireracker Explodes In Hand, Hits Him In Chest

Diwali celebrations turned into mourning for a family in Delhi's Narela after their 10-year-old son died while bursting firecrackers on Sunday night. The boy, identified as Rishi, was bursting crackers with his family when the incident occured.

Rishi was reportedly lighting a skyrocket, a type of firework, which instead of launching in the sky, struck the child in his chest.

The child was rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela where he was declared dead. The family, however, has alleged that their son's death was the result of medical negligence at the hospital.

Rishi's elder brother, Mohit, accused the hospital of showing casual attitude while attending to his brother.

"The doctors did not rush to attend to an emergency case. They walked slowly towards my brother and only pressed his chest," Mohit said.

As soon as the hospital declared the child dead, his father, who had arrived at the hospital, fell unconscious. Mohit was attending to his father when Rishi's body was allegedly taken away.

"My brother could have been saved. My brother was alive," Mohit added.

Rishi's mother, Anjali, too accused the hospital of negligence.

"While he was bursting anar (flower-pot forecracker) and sky shots, one hit him from behind, striking his chest. It struck his arteries. He was still breathing, so we rushed him to the hospital. They did not treat him well."

Delhi Fire Department Received 214 Fire-Related Calls On Diwali

The Department of Delhi Fire Service received 257 emergency calls on Diwali, including 214 fire-related calls. Of the total fire-related calls, 24 were related to firecrackers.

The highest number of emergency calls was recorded between 8 pm and 10 pm, when the department received 85 calls. Another 61 calls were received between 10 pm and midnight.

Five firefighters sustained injuries while responding to fire emergencies across the city.

(With inputs from Prabhakar Rana)