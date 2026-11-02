Supreme Court Allows Certified Green Crackers In Delhi For Diwali

The Supreme Court on Monday gave a nod to bursting certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on November 7 and 8 stating lack of data to decide on a complete ban as solution to Delhi's annual pollution problem. The complete ban on firecrackers will be restored on November 9, the Court said.

The use of firecrackers shall be confined between 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM and 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM on the two days i.e., the one before and on the Diwali day, the court said. Bursting of crackers won't be allowed within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes and any notified silence zones. These areas will be declared as 'No-Cracker Zones', and shall be marked on the ground and published, the Court order read. The same restriction shall also be applicable to educational institutions.

Speaking on complete ban vs regulation of firecrackers, the Court said: "Imposition of a blanket ban seems to be the ideal solution, but the Court is short of adequate data" to decide whether a complete ban would be the best solution. The Court said it has not been furnished adequate data on whether the complete ban imposed in Delhi-NCR in 2024 "has served its purpose" noting that there has been no significant improvement in the air quality index (AQI) readings despite the 2024 ban.

Introducing restrictions on sale and use of firecrackers, the Court said Deepawali has "religious, social, psychological and emotional connotation amongst people", creating a positive atmosphere of hope, welfare and prosperity. "Allowing the environment to degrade, which results in a health hazard to all the living beings, defeats the very purpose of the festivities."

What Are Green Crackers

Developed by CSIR-NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute), green crackers are claimed to produce 30 per cent less pollution than conventional firecrackers. They contain reduced amounts of chemicals like barium, aluminum, and include additives that suppress dust and smoke. Green crackers are also said to produce less noise and burn for shorter duration with controlled flames.

What Court Said On Green Crackers

The Supreme Court has directed District Collectors and Commissioners across NCR to identify designated locations in consultation with the Superintendents of Police for the sale of green crackers. The authorities have been directed to put up banners at designated sale locations and shops to spread awareness among buyers. The banners must explain how consumers can identify CSIR-NEERI-approved green crackers, the Court said.

The Court has also ordered checking of vehicles entering Delhi-NCR to prevent the transportation of illegal and conventional firecrackers.

The Supreme Court said regulating firecracker sales alone is not enough; a holistic change in public behaviour and perception is needed. For the same, the court reiterated its last week message and suggested members of the bar, celebrities and sportspersons voluntarily participate in a public-awareness campaign.

"Also prominent personalities, especially sports personalities like Virat Kohli must be roped in for creating awareness and sensitising... it is probably time to issue directions to educational authorities to educate children," the judges said last week.

The top court directed the concerned authorities to mandate all manufacturers and traders of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR to furnish a monetary security. Violation of Court order will lead to forfeiture of security deposit.

Directions For Firecracker Manufacturers And Traders