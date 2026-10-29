Supreme Court's "Virat Kohli" Suggestion During Cracker-Pollution Hearing

Will firecrackers remain banned in Delhi-NCR during Diwali this year too? The suspense continues as the Supreme Court reserved its order today, observing that its orders are violated more than they are obeyed and suggested it is time to think of alternatives.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale sounded bitter. "Every year, we pass orders on the issue... For us, it has now become an academic exercise... Our orders are violated more often than they are followed," the bench said, concluding that it is time to "try something new and innovative".

The judges said pollution control requires action at a much higher level and stressed the need to especially raise awareness among the younger generation.

"We have to send a message here. My little experience is -- the present generation is a little sceptical. The earlier generation wants to celebrate. We have to see beyond. We will pass a balanced order, but the question is how far it is implemented," said Justice Sundresh.

The government had to face tough questions over the lack of a compliance report after its last order on the subject last year.

Asking for one now, the judges said the report should have had details of enforcement teams deployed, inspections conducted, locations visited, dates of visits and data collected.

The government should elaborate on the sale of Chinese firecrackers and detail the action taken against those selling them, the court said, stressing that merely passing orders will have no effect unless the enforcement mechanism is effective.

"I feel our orders are followed more in breach," said Justice Sundresh. "We want to know about the enforcement steps -- the prosecutions, what action has been taken against violators... every year we pass orders and it is not followed... let us pull up our socks... we will not be here next year," he added.

When Additional Solicitor General Aishwaria Bhati said a complete ban is also not a solution, the court said, "Diwali is a festival, we should enjoy it as a festival of lights".

"In schools, there should be education in this regard. Also prominent personalities, especially sports personalities like Virat Kohli must be roped in for creating awareness and sensitising... it is probably time to issue directions to educational authorities to educate children," the judges said.