'Pretty Rough Night': <i>Game Of Thrones</i> Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Breaks Silence On Viral Kyiv Metro Pic

A picture of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for playing Jamie Lannister in Game of Thrones, taking shelter at a Kyiv Metro station went viral on social media amid Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine.

According to international media, the actor entered the Metro station fearing a possible Russian missile and drone strike.

A section of social media users appeared concerned about the actor after he spotted at the station. After staying the night at the stop, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was seen taking the Metro. Once seated in the coach, he happily posed for a selfie with a fan who recognised the actor.

After his picture from the Metro station went viral, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau used his celebrity to emphasise the cost of war on civilians.

He shared a statement on his Instagram Stories alongside his viral photo.

Screenshot of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's Instagram Story.

"Spent a night in the Kyiv Metro. Pretty rough night. I get to do it one night and tell the tale but for thousands of Ukrainians it's a necessity to be safe during the shelling. We need to keep helping the civilians and uphold the rules we all agree on," Nikolaj Coster-Waldau wrote, tagging the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In an interview with a local channel, the actor said he arrived at the station as a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador.

"I'm here with the UNDP and it's about raising awareness, making sure that the people don't forget that there's a country that's doing amazing but they need help from the international community, especially now that we are getting closer to the winter," he said.

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