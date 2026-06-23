Games Of Thrones Star Hannah Murray On Hospitalisation While In A Cult: "Possessed By A Demon"

Games of Thrones actor Hannah Murray has opened up on her brief time in an alleged wellness cut. Six years after the actor left Hollywood, Murray stated that her time in the cult led to an involuntary stay in a psychiatric ward.



Murray, who played Gilly in Game of Thrones, shared an excerpt from her book The Make Believe: A Memoir of Magic and Madness with The Cut.



She detailed how the group, run by a man she referred to as Steve, told her she “had been possessed by a demon”after Murray landed in the hospital hours before her initiation ceremony.



She also revealed that he claimed to have “performed an exorcism” on her while she was filming Kathryn Bigelow's movie Detroit in 2017.



Despite her spiraling mental state, Murray said at that time, she “was concerned only with the energy I could feel spiraling up through my body.”



During her hospital stay, the Skins alum sent several texts to Steve, which went from accusing him of being an “evil cult leader” to expressing her gratitude. She added that Steve denied all her claims of wrongdoing.



“I had been completely taken in by everything he said,” Murray noted. “I believed him. I believed he was not a cult leader. I believed everything he told me.”



She was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Murray said that she entered the hospital “extremely psychotic and left somewhat less so.”



Hannah Murray On How She Joined A Cult



While the actor has yet to name the wellness cult she joined, she told The Guardian last month that her introduction to the group came via an “energy healer” called Grace.



Murray was introduced to Grace by her personal trainer on the sets of Detroit. Later, the actor confided in her, starting off her interaction with the cult's members.



The 36-year-old had an episode one night during her time with the cult, and started to hear Steve's voice in her head. By the middle of the next day, she spiralled higher and hid in a toilet cubicle with a pain in her head that felt like “giving birth through my skull”.



Someone later called for help and Murray was rushed to the Gordon hospital in London. She was kept there for 28 days under the Mental Health Act.