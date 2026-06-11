Game Of Thrones Actor Conleth Hill Joins Cast Of Peaky Blinders Sequel, Set To Play This Role

Peaky Blinders is all set to welcome new characters in its sequel, with Game of Thrones actor Conleth Hill joining the cast. The actor will join Jamie Bell and Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton in the show.



Apart from Hill, the Peaky Blinders sequel also welcomed All Her Fault actor Daniel Monks in a pivotal role. We Are Lady Parts alum Lucie Shorthouse, California Schemin's Samuel Bottomley and Gomorrah's Arturo Muselli round out the cast additions.



Packy Lee and Ned Dennehy, who appeared in the series and The Immortal Man movie, will reprise their roles Johnny Dogs and Charlie Strong, as per Hollywood Reporter.



Hill, who played Varys in Game of Thrones, will essay the role of the “fierce patriarch of the Keeler family who rivals the Peaky Blinders' ambitions to rebuild Birmingham”. Monks will portray Detective Inspector Bell.



The Peaky Blinders sequel will have at least two six-episode seasons. Set 10 years after World War Two, it revolves around the race to rebuild Birmingham and how that transforms into a brutal competition.



Bell and Heaton will play Duke and Charles, the kids of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), who find themselves in a city of unprecedented danger and opportunities.



The new show will see Bell take over the role of Duke Shelby from Barry Keoghan. The heir apparent to the Peaky Blinders gang, he was last seen grieving a loss on The Immortal Man. The new show will see him back in full force.



Heaton, who plays Bell's half-brother on the show, is seen as a man trying to embrace normality after fighting in a brutal war. While he has cut off all ties with the Peaky Blinders and the Shelby lifestyle, circumstances drag him back to everything he had once left behind.



Lashana Lynch, Jessica Brown Findlay and Lucy Karczewski were previously announced to be a part of the show. Their roles are being kept under wraps.



Mike Barker and Anna Zackrisson will direct the Peaky Blinders sequel, with Tim Whitby involved in production.



The Peaky Blinders sequel will air on BBC and its streamer iPlayer in the UK, while Netflix will stream the show in the rest of the world. The series is currently being filmed in and around Birmingham's Digbeth Loc. Studios.



The release dates have not yet been confirmed.