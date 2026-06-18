<i>Alpha</i> Trailer A 'Cheap Rip-Off' Of <i>Game Of Thrones</i> And <i>The Boys</i>? Internet Thinks So

The trailer of Alia Bhatt's upcoming spy thriller Alpha was released on Wednesday and has quickly become a talking point on social media.

What's Happening

While many fans praised the actor's action-packed avatar in the YRF Spy Universe film, others were quick to draw comparisons between several scenes in the trailer and popular international films and shows.

One scene from the trailer has particularly caught the attention of viewers online.

It features Bobby Deol's character naming a young child Sita and observing her from outside a monitored enclosure.

Several social media users pointed out similarities between the sequence and scenes from The Boys that explore the origins of Homelander, played by Antony Starr.

Another moment that sparked discussion shows Alia Bhatt's character leaping towards Bobby Deol during a fight sequence, only for him to grab her by the neck.

A user on X compared the scene to Arya Stark's attack on the Night King in Game of Thrones and wrote, "What in poor man's Arya Stark Night King rip-off this is."

Background

This is not the first time Alpha has faced such comparisons. Following the release of the film's teaser, some viewers had noted similarities between certain visuals and the French action thriller La Femme Nikita.

Another sequence was also compared to the Hollywood film American Sniper.

The newly released trailer offers a closer look at Alia Bhatt's character and her journey as a spy. Bobby Deol appears to play a key role in her training, while Anil Kapoor and Sharvari also feature prominently in the trailer.

However, one of the biggest highlights for fans was the appearance of Hrithik Roshan, who is expected to reprise his role as Kabir from the YRF Spy Universe.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, known for the Netflix series The Railway Men, Alpha is part of Yash Raj Films' expanding spy franchise that includes Pathaan, War and the Tiger series.

The film was originally slated for release in December 2025 before being pushed to April and is now scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 3.

The film marks Alia Bhatt's first release since Jigra, which hit theatres in 2024. Alpha is also her only release of the year.

She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.