Erin Moriarty On Graves' Disease Diagnosis, How The Boys Co-Stars Helped Her

Erin Moriarty has shared how her Graves' disease diagnosis shaped her filming experience on the sets of The Boys. The actress revealed that she gave the show's producers access to updates about her medical treatment, which allowed them to better understand her health needs and support her throughout production.

During her appearance on the MeSsy podcast, Erin shared that a friend encouraged her to get blood work done after she started oversleeping and feeling numbness in her hands and feet.

“As soon as I got blood work, they noticed something was off. And then that started into a whole other interesting experience because… It took a really long time to diagnose me, so then production started to become a little suspicious, but it's because I kept getting poked and tested for the wrong antibody," the actress said.

Erin described the experience as a “painful period to go through.” Test results usually took a week to come back and many of them were for the wrong antibody.

“I eventually just gave production full medical allowance to be directly in touch with my doctors, because it got to a point where I was so ill. I was struggling to make phone calls, articulate myself. Everything sounded nonlinear. I was not cognitively present," she added.

Erin Moriarty was diagnosed with Graves' disease in June 2025. It is an autoimmune disorder that causes the thyroid to produce too much hormone.

The actress further admitted that parts of her character would have had more screen time this season if she'd been able to "show up" for her.

She played the role of Annie January, also known by her superhero alter ego Starlight, in the Prime Video series The Boys. Her character was a down-to-earth young woman who possessed the power to manipulate electricity and project blinding light energy.

Throughout the show, Annie serves as the moral compass of the story, transitioning from a disillusioned member of the corrupt corporate superhero team "The Seven" to a vital ally of Billy Butcher's rogue vigilante group.

The Boys premiered its fifth and final season in April 2025.