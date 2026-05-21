<i>The Boys</i> Finale Review: All That Gore For A Surprisingly Soft Ending

This is a spoiler-free review. You're welcome.

Back in 2024, series creator Eric Kripke shared in an interview that he wanted The Boys to end on a hopeful note.

"I want to live in a moral universe," he said, explaining that when people choose "love, family, and mercy," good things should happen to them.

For a show drenched in exploding bodies, milk memes, fascist satire, and deeply cursed superhero behaviour, it was an unexpectedly sincere thing to say.

And honestly? We could see what he was aiming for.

The problem is that while The Boys finale absolutely wants to give us hope, closure, and emotional payoff, it also feels like it is sprinting towards the finish line with Vought-level panic.

After five seasons of carefully building trauma, rage, politics, and deeply messy relationships, the finale often lands somewhere between satisfying and strangely rushed.

The series finale was not terrible. But it was also Not, Not Terrible. There are moments in this finale that remind us exactly why The Boys became one of the most entertaining television shows. But for every emotional gut-punch that works, there is another moment that feels undercooked, oddly convenient, or simply too neat for a show that once thrived on chaos.

And somehow, all of this starts with Frenchie's funeral... and a butt joke.

Classic The Boys.

From Grief To Grotesque

The tonal whiplash has always been part of the show's DNA. One minute, somebody is talking about trauma, the next somebody is exploding from the inside out while a ridiculous one-liner plays in the background. The finale continues that tradition immediately.

Frenchie's funeral should have been devastating. Instead, the show rushes through grief so quickly that we barely get time to sit with it before the humour barges in. There are emotional beats here, yes, but they often feel like they are competing with the show's need to constantly move, escalate, or crack a meme-worthy joke.

And to be fair, some of those jokes do land.

The tonal whiplash has always been part of the show's DNA. Photo: IMDb

There are genuinely hilarious moments in the finale. The internet is going to turn several scenes into reaction GIFs within hours (Antony Starr will love it, Homelander will hate it).

One character's pathetic spiral in particular feels designed for meme culture. There is a line involving humiliation on live television that is so absurdly unhinged you almost have to pause the episode to process it.

That has always been The Boys' strength: making horror funny and comedy horrifying.

But the finale also reveals the show's biggest weakness in later seasons. It became so obsessed with topping itself that sometimes it forgot to breathe.

Antony Starr Once Again Steals The Show

If there is one thing The Boys never lost, it is performances.

Antony Starr remains absolutely terrifying as Homelander. Even in moments where the writing becomes too on-the-nose, Starr somehow keeps the character magnetic. The finale leans heavily into Homelander's delusion, ego, and unravelling psyche, and Starr commits fully.

There is a moment where somebody calls him "lonely and pathetic," and somehow that cuts deeper than any laser beam ever could.

The finale also smartly understands that Homelander was never scary just because he was powerful. He was scary because he desperately needed love, worship, and validation while being fundamentally incapable of humanity. That contradiction remains fascinating till the very end.

Karl Urban delivers some of the finale's strongest emotional moments too. Daddy, umm sorry, Butcher has always been the show's beating black heart, and even when the pacing lets him down, Urban makes sure the character still feels dangerous, wounded, and tragic.

Karl Urban delivers some of the finale's strongest emotional moments too. Photo: IMDb

And then there is Jack Quaid, who perhaps quietly carries the emotional burden of the entire finale. Hughie has always represented the moral centre of the show, and some of the best moments come when the finale finally lets characters stop screaming long enough to actually feel something.

As for Erin Moriarty and Karen Fukuhara, both get moments to shine, though not always enough. Kimiko especially deserved a little more depth after everything the character went through.

Which brings us to one of the finale's biggest problems.

Too Many Characters, Not Enough Justice

The Boys spent years expanding its universe. Seven years to be precise. By the final season, there were simply too many people, too many arcs, too many unresolved threads.

And unfortunately, not everybody gets the ending they deserve.

Some side characters vanish emotionally, even if they are technically still around. Some relationships get wrapped up with a quick line and a montage-feeling resolution. Others barely register at all. There are people we spent seasons caring about who feel weirdly absent in the emotional aftermath (you know who we are talking about).

The finale keeps insisting that this is the emotional conclusion to everyone's story, but several endings feel more functional than earned.

Even major twists and confrontations sometimes happen so quickly that we barely process them before the show jumps to the next thing.

That is perhaps the strangest part of this finale. It wants to be emotional. Deeply emotional, in fact. But it also seems terrified of slowing down.

The Satire Still Bites

One thing The Boys still does brilliantly is mirror real-world absurdity.

The show's political satire remains uncomfortable because reality keeps catching up to it. Homelander declaring himself almost god-like feels ridiculous until you remember the Trump declaring himself Jesus post.

The finale repeatedly reminds us that power survives because people are too scared, too exhausted, or too invested to challenge it. One of the sharpest ideas in the finale is that fascism often collapses under the weight of its own ego.

That theme works.

One thing The Boys still does brilliantly is mirror real-world absurdity. Photo: Instagram

What does not always work is how quickly the finale rushes through the consequences of those ideas.

There are moments that should feel earth-shattering but instead come and go in minutes. Big emotional reveals occasionally feel like bullet points being ticked off a checklist.

And yet, somehow, the finale is still entertaining.

Maybe frustratingly entertaining.

So... Did The Boys Stick The Landing?

Kind of.

The finale is messy, emotional, funny, and occasionally brilliant. Some deaths deliver satisfying closure, others leave you puzzled, and one in particular hits you straight in the heart.

Which, honestly, feels very on-brand for The Boys.

There are scenes here we absolutely loved. There are performances carrying entire stretches of the episode. There are lines fans will quote. There are also pacing issues so obvious that even the emotional climaxes sometimes struggle to fully hit.

Most importantly, though, the finale never loses sight of what Eric Kripke originally said back in 2024: this was always meant to be a story about hope surviving ugliness.

The show just maybe needed a little more time to earn that hope properly.

Still, for all its flaws, when the credits roll and a Billy Joel song plays, there is something oddly fitting about how The Boys ends. Not with perfection. Not with total darkness either. Just bruised people trying to figure out what comes after surviving chaos.

Final Verdict

A chaotic, uneven, but entertaining finale elevated by strong performances, biting satire, and flashes of emotional sincerity. The Boys tries very hard to give its characters hope, but in rushing towards that ending, it leaves a few of them behind.