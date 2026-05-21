A Day After Slamming Paparazzi, Salman Khan Teases Them, '<i>Zor Se Bolo</i> Sorry'. Paps Oblige

Salman Khan, who slammed the paparazzi in a series of angry Instagram posts for hounding him at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night, accepted their apology a day later when he met them in person.

On Wednesday night, Salman attended the success bash of Marathi film Raja Shivaji, in which he played a cameo. Viral videos from outside the venue show the paparazzi unanimously asking Salman for an apology.

In a viral clip, Salman is seen arriving at the venue with swag and style.

As soon as he arrived, the shutterbugs said, "Kal ke liye sorry, Bhai." Some of them even added, "Love you, Bhai." Salman's first reaction was, "Yeh jagah sahi hai" (This is the right place). His response referred to one of his earlier posts in which he had slammed the shutterbugs for asking about his upcoming film at a hospital.

Salman didn't stop there. Joined by lead star and director of Raja Shivaji, Riteish Deshmukh, he teased the paps, saying, "Zor se bolo—sorry" (Say "Sorry" louder). Riteish burst into laughter at Salman's antics.

The Chain Of Events

Salman went to a Mumbai hospital to meet someone on Tuesday night. As soon as he exited, the paparazzi shouted his name and asked him about his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi. In a series of posts, Salman said intrusion into private spaces—especially places like hospitals—should not be condoned.

"But if they want to make money from my losses... keep quiet. Don't enjoy. Bhai bhai bhai, Maatrubhumi picture ki maa ki aankh, pic important hai ya life?" Salman wrote in a post.

"Aise main sau jala doonga. Bhai ke ek bhai ke dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere saath. Bas try kar lena.... Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mein hoga kya main aisa react karoonga?" read another post.

And, in a typically Bhaijaan post expressing pride in his fighting spirit, he wrote:

"Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahin bhoola, yeh yaad rakh lena; jail mein daaloge, haaa haaa..."

Salman's series of posts followed a reflective post about loneliness.

On Sunday night, he shared a picture of himself lying on a sofa in a dimly lit room. His chiseled muscles became a talking point. In the caption he wrote, "By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u..... Ab iske aage you figure out what you need to do."

Sneha Ullal, who starred opposite Salman in the 2005 film Lucky, wrote, "Uffff Adiiii, why didn't you do all this during Lucky?" In the film, Salman played Adi, aka Aditya Sekhri.

After social media buzzed with speculation about what he meant, Salman clarified.

Salman was recently seen in a cameo as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji. Up next, he will be seen in Maatrubhumi.