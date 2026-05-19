Snake Found At Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments In Mumbai, Rescuer Removes It Safely

A snake rescue operation unfolded at actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area on Monday after a "Dhaman" snake was spotted within the residential premises.

According to sources, the snake was found near the shutter section of the building's car parking area at Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan resides with his family. The sighting triggered an immediate response from security personnel stationed at the residence.

The snake was identified as a "Dhaman," commonly known as the Indian rat snake

Police constable Manoj Katte, who was on duty at Galaxy Apartments, reportedly alerted local snake rescuer Vicky Dubey after noticing the reptile in the area. Upon receiving the information, Dubey rushed to the location and began searching for the snake inside the parking section.

The rescue operation was carried out swiftly and calmly. Visuals from the spot show Dubey expertly handling the snake with his bare hands. He carefully tracked the reptile, caught it by its tail and secured it during the rescue operation before placing it inside a bag to be later taken away by authorities.

The snake was identified as a "Dhaman," commonly known as the Indian rat snake. The species is generally considered non-venomous and is frequently found in urban and semi-urban areas across India. Rat snakes are known for feeding on rodents and are often mistaken for venomous snakes due to their size and quick movements.

The manner in which the rescue was conducted also suggests that the reptile was likely non-poisonous. Experienced snake rescuers often handle non-venomous species directly while ensuring the safety of both the animal and the people present at the site.

No injuries or untoward incidents were reported during the operation.

Snake sightings are not uncommon in Mumbai, especially during seasonal weather changes and monsoon periods, when reptiles may enter residential complexes in search of shelter or food. Wildlife rescuers and authorities regularly urge residents not to panic or attempt to handle snakes themselves and instead contact trained rescuers for safe removal.

The rescue at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments concluded without disruption, with the snake safely removed from the premises.

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