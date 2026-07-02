When Are Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Getting Married? Check Out Date, Venue, And Other Details

Wedding festivities for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all set to begin today, July 2, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, according to sources familiar with the plans.

The first private event is expected to take place in the evening at around 6 PM with an estimated guest list of about 100 people, sources told ABC News earlier this week. Specific details about the gathering have been kept under wraps.

A second event is scheduled for Friday, beginning with a cocktail hour at around 4 PM. Approximately 1,000 guests are expected to attend, with festivities reportedly continuing until 4 AM on Saturday.

According to the sources, both events will operate under a strict no-phone policy that applies to everyone inside the venue, including guests, vendors and security personnel.

Security measures will also extend outside Madison Square Garden. The sources said an event company has secured permits to close portions of West 31st Street and West 33rd Street during the celebrations.

Those sections will reportedly be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians, while 7th and 8th avenues are currently expected to remain open.

When Is Taylor Swift Getting Married?

Swift and Kelce are set to exchange vows at Madison Square Garden on July 3. Speculation intensified when New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani dropped a major clue about the wedding celebration while discussing security preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 taking place in the city.

“I am fully confident in the work of the NYPD, as well as our state partners, in delivering that safe experience. We know it coincides with the Knicks' Finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift's wedding — all happening at the same time,” Mamdani said during a press conference.

Tents And Canopies Installed To Block View

Fans hoping to catch a glimpse of arriving guests are unlikely to have the opportunity. Sources said tents and canopies will be installed around entry and exit points to prevent the public from seeing guests entering and exiting the venue.

Preparations at the venue have already begun. Multiple trucks were seen outside Madison Square Garden earlier this week as crews unloaded equipment, including boxes labeled “Garden Party.” Workers were also spotted rolling out a red carpet ahead of the reported events.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed reports of the wedding festivities.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Timeline

The singer has been linked with Travis Kelce since 2023, when he attended one of Swift's Eras Tour shows at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Kelce was even captured giving Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

Taylor Swift later attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023 and attended Super Bowl LVIII several months later to support Kelce as his team beat the San Francisco 49ers.

It was on July 24, 2025 that the two made their relationship Instagram official. Kelce shared photos of themselves spending time together in the NFL offseason.

After two years of dating, the pair exchanged rings last August. They shared the happy news through a joint Instagram post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the post read.