Aamir Khan To Marry Gauri Spratt At His Mumbai Home On July 5

Aamir Khan is all set to take the next step with girlfriend Gauri Spratt. The actor will marry Gauri on July 5 in a private ceremony attended by their closest family members and friends.

As per NDTV's sources, the wedding is expected to take place at Aamir's Bandra residence in Mumbai. The marriage will be registered at the actor's home during the first half of the day.

The guest list is said to be intentionally limited, with around 150 people expected to attend the occasion. Several relatives travelling from overseas are also likely to be present to celebrate with the couple.

One of the best aspects of the ceremony is expected to be the involvement of their children. Sources suggest that all four children from Aamir and Gauri's previous marriages will play a meaningful role in the celebrations.

Who Is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt is originally from Bengaluru and has lived most of her life in that city. She is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School and completed a fashion course, FDA Styling & Photography, at the University of the Arts London in 2004. As per the profile, she currently runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai. She has a seven-year-old child, according to reports.

Aamir Khan's Previous Marriages

Aamir Khan married childhood sweetheart Reena Dutta in a secret, intimate ceremony in 1986. They are parents to a son, Junaid, and a daughter, Ira. Junaid has entered the film industry, while Ira is an advocate for mental-health awareness.

The couple divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage.

Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao in 2005. The two met on the sets of the 2001 film Lagaan, where she was an assistant director. They divorced in 2021.

They continue to co-parent their son Azad, whom they welcomed through surrogacy.