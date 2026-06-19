Matt Smith Hints This Big Battle Won’t Be There In House Of The Dragon Season 3: "You Never Know"

House of the Dragon season 3 is set to air on June 21, giving fans another glimpse into George R.R. Martin's fantasy world of Westeros, featuring dragons, battles and complex characters. Ahead of the premiere, Matt Smith, who essays the role of Daemon Targaryen, has hinted that one of the key scenes in the books won't be there in the third season of the fantasy drama.



In Martin's Fire and Blood, Daemon fights Aemond above a lake in Westeros named the Gods Eye. The duo's high-stakes battle also involves their dragons Caraxes and Vhagar.



In a recent interview with SFX magazine, Smith implied that the scene may not be there in the upcoming installment of the Games of Thrones prequel.



"Kind of. They don't really tell you what elements they're going to write about," Smith explained. "Sometimes I thought maybe they would follow this line of the book, and they chose not to, so you just don't really know. Whether I agree with that or not, it's above my pay grade, really. I just get the scripts, hopefully as early as you can, and then try and influence them creatively through the character and as an actor in the most interesting way. But I still don't know. But there are big bookmarks."



When asked about whether the Gods Eye battle scene would be there in the series, Smith shared that while there are assumptions that the show is headed there, “you never know.”



“It's surely got to head there, but I'm not privy to the details of it until the script. But I'm going to cross my fingers too," he added.



As for now, fans have another big battle to look forward to in House of the Dragon season 3. The premiere will focus on the Battle of the Gullet, which is being hyped up as one of the biggest battles in the Game of Thrones franchise.



House of the Dragon will end with its fourth season, due to air in 2028. Setting Gods Eye in the last season will give the final installment a thrilling scene. But there is no confirmation whether the duel will be filmed, as of now.



While creators have diverged from Martin's stories frequently in both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, fans will be hoping they get to see an epic aerial duel in the final season of the prequel.