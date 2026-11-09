Arhaan Khan's <i>Animal</i> Reply To Malaika Arora's Birthday Wish: 'Will Burn This World For You'

Arhaan Khan is celebrating his 24th birthday today, November 9. On the special occasion, actor Malaika Arora posted a heartfelt wish for her son on Instagram. However, it was Arhaan's response to the post that stole the limelight.

Malaika shared a carousel of throwback pictures capturing Arhaan's journey from childhood to adulthood on Instagram. The collection opened with an old picture of the two from Arhaan's early years, followed by several snapshots documenting his childhood.

The actor also included a photograph of his birthday cake before wrapping up the post with a recent selfie of the mother-son duo. "Ain't no mountain high enuf to climb ….. my baby boy happy birthday . Love you the mostest @iamarhaankhan," she wrote in the caption.

Replying to the post, Arhaan wrote, "Mama, aapke liye duniya jala dunga." Farah Khan also wished him in the comments section, writing, "Happy birthday to my favourite boy." Sophie Choudry, Bhavana Pandey, Amrita Arora, Seema Sajdeh, Chunky Panday and Dino Morea also extended warm wishes to Arhaan.

Arhaan's father, Arbaaz Khan, also took to Instagram to celebrate his son's birthday with a heartfelt post. The actor-producer shared a sweet photograph of himself kissing Arhaan on the cheek, along with a birthday message. He wrote, "Happy 24th Birthday, Arhaan. 24 years of loving you, 24 years of being proud of you, and a lifetime of standing by you. I may not tell you every day, but I want you to know how proud I am of you. Being your father is one of the most beautiful roles life has given me."

He added, "Today, as I see you growing into a mature, confident and wonderful young man, my heart is filled with pride and gratitude.

Keep dreaming big, stay humble and always believe in yourself. I wish you courage to chase your dreams, strength to overcome challenges and wisdom to make the right choices. Always remember that no matter how old you get, you will forever be my little boy. Proud to be your father. Love you always!" See the post here.

Arhaan was born to Malaika and Arbaaz during their marriage, which began in 1998 and ended with their separation in 2017. While the two went their separate ways, they have maintained a co-parenting relationship and continue to be present in their son's life.

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