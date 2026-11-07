Salman Khan Praises <i>Maatrubhumi</i> Co-Star Chitrangada Singh, Says "She Is Not Insecure"

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The film also features Chitrangada Singh in a key role. At the trailer launch event, Salman was asked about his co-star's qualities and what he thinks makes her stand out. The actor praised Chitrangada for being confident and not letting insecurities affect her.

A journalist asked, "Aishwarya Rai, then Katrina Kaif and now Chitrangada Singh. So, you gave a kick which injured her. But tell us a little about your chemistry and explain her qualities."

Salman responded with his trademark wit, saying, “There is a punch in chemistry.” When asked about Chitrangada's best quality, Salman added, “No insecurity at all.”

Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh are paired together for the first time on screen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The film is based on the 2020 China–India Galwan Valley skirmishes, drawing accounts from the book India's Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor.

Maatrubhumi is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and features Salman as the Indian Army Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. He led the 16 Bihar Regiment during the confrontation and was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra. The film's cast also includes Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw and Abhilash Chaudhary.

The project was initially announced as Battle of Galwan, but was later retitled to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Salman confirmed that the release was pushed back due to extensive VFX polishing to meet high visual standards, as well as production recovery time following an injury to Chitrangada Singh.

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the film is set to release in theatres on December 4.

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