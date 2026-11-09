'Nitesh Sir Wanted Fire In My Eyes': Raghav Juyal On Playing Meghnad In <i>Ramayana</i>

While Sunny Deol's appearance as Hanuman towards the end of Ramayana Part 1 has been loved by viewers, another surprise entry has also left fans curious about the film's next chapter. Raghav Juyal makes a special appearance near the climax as Meghnad, the powerful eldest son of Ravana and Mandodari.

Although his screen time is short, his fierce look, dark eyes and strong expressions give a glimpse of the danger his character will bring in Part 2. Raghav has now shared details about how director Nitesh Tiwari wanted him to prepare for this role. While the filmmaker wanted him to show Meghnad as someone who can match Ravana's strength, he had also asked him to show anger and power through his expressions.

In a conversation with Variety India, Raghav Juyal said, “Nitesh Sir's brief was that Meghnad is an extremely powerful yodha (warrior), almost as powerful as Ravana himself. He was the one who brought the war to a standstill. He also struck Lakshman, leaving him unconscious and eventually leading to the need for Sanjeevani.”

“Meghnad is also the master of ‘mayavi shaktiyan,' so Nitesh Sir specifically wanted me to bring that power alive through my eyes. He wanted a certain glint, an almost evil intensity and fire in my eyes. If you notice my glimpse in Part 1, there is a certain intensity in my eyes that he had specifically asked me to bring out.”

Raghav Juyal did not share many details about his role in Ramayana Part 2, but he is very happy and excited to play Meghnad. The actor also explained that he is working closely with Nitesh Tiwari to understand the character and bring out his different sides. For now, he wants to keep his preparation and ideas about Meghnad private. Raghav feels that viewers should discover the character once the film releases next year.

While Ramayana Part 1 introduced several key characters and gave viewers a glimpse of Ravana's power, the second part will focus on the Battle of Lanka. Raghav Juyal has already received positive response for his appearance as Meghnad and fans are eager to see more of him in the sequel.

Sunny Deol as Hanuman is another big reason for the excitement. Viewers are looking forward to watch him bring his energy and unique style during the battle.

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