The Devil Wears Prada 2 star, Anne Hathaway, 43, welcomed her third child with husband Adam Shulman, sources confirmed to People.

The couple shares two sons - Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

Hathaway announced her third pregnancy in June through an Instagram post.

In a video on her Instagram, Hathaway could be seen wearing a flowy white dress as she walked into the frame with her hands resting on her stomach.

As the song Baby I'm Yours by Barbara Lewis played in the background, Hathaway surprised fans and followers by sharing a glimpse of the growing baby bump.

She smiled, hugged her stomach and ran out of frame. "x Baby, I'm yours x," she captioned the post.

In October, the Verity actress appeared on CBS Mornings and shared about her psychological state before she welcomed her third child.

"We're thrilled, we're overjoyed, but what we're really focused on right now is really taking in still being a family of four," said Hathaway.

"Because everything's going to change for us, but it's really going to change for our kids. And we're about to go through this beautiful threshold together," she continued.

"So I'm just really like, soaking in what it's like to be in this unit - because my kids are older, you know? They're 10 and almost 7, so we've been this unit for a period of time. And touch wood, everything goes well with this one, that's going to change," Hathaway added.

Hathaway kept her most recent pregnancy under wraps throughout an international promotional tour for the long-awaited The Devil Wears Prada sequel. An exclusive source shared with PEOPLE that she waited to disclose the news because she "was excited about the movie and wanted the attention to stay on the project," as well as to "reveal the pregnancy on her own terms."

During her recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Hathaway shared her sheer 'shock' as she became pregnant at 43.

"Oh, my gosh. It's amazing. It's amazing," she told host Seth Meyers of her pregnancy. "I mean, we knew what we were doing, but we were so shocked it worked."

"We were so shocked it went this way, so we're calling this one our buzzer-beater," Hathaway joked.

In terms of work, Anne Hathaway was last seen in Verity. She was also part of a stellar ensemble cast in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.