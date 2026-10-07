'What Is Wrong With People?': Anne Hathaway And Dakota Johnson Reacts To Viral Plastic Wrap Makeup Hack

Beauty trends often have a way of getting stranger with every scroll. Social media constantly introduces us to new hacks that promise an unusual twist to everyday makeup. One such trend has now caught the attention of Verity stars Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson.

Reacting to TikTok's most popular beauty and lifestyle trends on Allure's YouTube channel, the actors came face-to-face with the plastic wrap makeup hack.

What Is The Plastic Makeup Hack

The plastic makeup hack, also known as the "makeup meal prep" trend, is a viral technique where you map out and apply your full base makeup onto a sheet of plastic cling wrap instead of directly onto your bare skin.

Popularised on TikTok by UK-based beauty creator Sam Begum, the process involves placing a clean sheet of plastic wrap against your bare face and mapping out products including foundation, concealer, blush and bronzer onto it. Set the sheet aside overnight, treating it like a "meal prep" for the next day's beauty routine.

The following morning, just flip the wrap around and press the makeup-covered side to your face and peel the sheet. The resulting patches of unblended makeup are smoothed out using a brush, then locked in with setting powder. The process is designed to save time in the morning.

Dakota was quick to question the unusual beauty hack, asking, “What is wrong with people?” Anne, meanwhile, appeared visibly puzzled as they watched the creator prepare her makeup on plastic wrap. “I don't understand,” she said.

When they discovered that the hack involved doing the makeup the night before and applying it the following morning, Anne had another question: “Why does this save you time?” Well, here's the answer.

Does The Hack Actually Save Time?

The hack may transfer makeup onto the face, but it doesn't cut out the rest of the routine. Foundation, concealer, blush and bronzer can still land unevenly, meaning users have to blend everything with a brush or sponge afterwards. Essentially, the technique shifts part of the makeup process to the night before rather than eliminating it altogether.

That was exactly what puzzled Anne Hathaway. After watching the creator demonstrate the hack, she questioned why anyone would spend time doing their makeup beforehand only to blend it all over again the next morning.

By the time the video reached the end of the plastic-wrap hack, Dakota appeared to have had enough. She jokingly added that perhaps people should simply pause, step outside, take a walk, sit under a tree or read a book.

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