How Are Sydney Sweeney And Marilyn Monroe Related?

For quite some time, the internet has compared Sydney Sweeney to Marilyn Monroe. Social media users have gone as far as calling Sydney Sweeney this generation's Marilyn Monroe.

Looks like Sydney's fans were right about her genes. According to a recent study by MyHeritage, the actresses have been found to be ninth cousins, once removed.

How Sydney Sweeney And Marilyn Monroe Are Related

According to the website's genealogical research, Sydney Sweeney and Marilyn Monroe are related to each other through their fathers. The Euphoria star's father, Steven Sweeney, and The Seven Year Itch star's father, Charles Stanley Gifford, are descendants of an early settler in Sandwich, Massachusetts, named Ezra Perry.

The research concludes that the relationship between the two blonde actresses is distant, because Perry lived in the 1600s. Tracking their lineage reveals that the actresses are ninth cousins, once removed.

Sydney Sweeney's Admiration For Marilyn Monroe

Sydney Sweeney has long expressed her admiration for Marilyn Monroe. She wore a vintage Ceil Chapman gown at the 2026 Santa Barbara Film Festival, sporting a look that resembled the late actor's cover for LIFE magazine in April 1952.

It further convinced the internet that the two might be related and reignited the conversation. "People have always drawn parallels between Sydney Sweeney and Marilyn Monroe, but seeing their paths align on a deeper level inspired us to look for a real bond in the MyHeritage archives," Roi Mandel, director of research at MyHeritage, said in a statement.

"Uncovering their shared branch was incredible. It's a powerful reminder that humanity is one vast family tree, and when we dig deep, we uncover how remarkably interconnected we all are," he added.

Sydney Sweeney has never portrayed the late actor on the silver screen.

How Are Dakota Johnson And Marilyn Monroe Related

While Sydney Sweeney has not portrayed Marilyn Monroe on screen, other actors have. Among them, Dakota Johnson recently portrayed a version of Monroe in Maggie Gyllenhaal's short film Flesh Impact.

Interestingly, research by MyHeritage revealed that the Verity star is Monroe's ninth cousin, three times removed.

"With a new film bringing Marilyn Monroe back into the spotlight, our research team wanted to see whether there was a deeper family connection. Discovering that Dakota Johnson and Marilyn Monroe are related turns the casting into a real-life family story," Naama Lanski, researcher at MyHeritage, said in a statement.

This also establishes a link between Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson.

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