Shraddha Arya has completed five years of marriage with her husband and naval officer Rahul Nagal. The actor recently reflected on how the experience has changed her outlook on love and companionship. Shraddha revealed that her expectations have evolved over time. While she once looked forward to surprises and excitement, she now places greater importance on stability and contentment in her relationship.

“I think in the beginning, I used to give excitement a lot of importance. I really put a lot of weightage on excitement. I wanted things to happen; I wanted surprises. But now I feel the scales tip a little more towards stability,” Shraddha said in an interaction with IANS.

The actor also spoke about the changes motherhood has brought to her life. Shraddha got married to Rahul in November 2021. The couple welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, in November 2024.

Shraddha acknowledged that motherhood sometimes made her nostalgic for her pre-motherhood self and the person she was before having children.

"In a way, it's like a broken relationship. You break up with yourself. When you have children, you break up with the person you used to be. And you'll never meet that older Shraddha again. And you didn't know this. There wasn't even a proper farewell to the older Shraddha. You just think, ‘I'll have children, and life will go back to how it was.' But it never goes back to how it was," she said.

Shraddha explained that even a simple act of getting a coffee now involves making several arrangements for her children before she can step out. Nearly two years after welcoming her twins, the actor said she has reached a point where she is learning to let go of the experiences she may have missed out on and focus instead on appreciating what she has in the present.

Shraddha Arya is now set to make her return to television daily soaps in a lead role opposite Gaurav Khanna in Ektaa Kapoor's upcoming show, Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan. It will premiere on November 24 at 9 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

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