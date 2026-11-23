Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has revealed that she has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), sharing how the condition affects her daily life and work.

Speaking to Ranjini Haridas on her YouTube channel, Parvathy, 38, discussed her busy schedule, which has included projects in the UK, Hyderabad, and Palakkad. When asked how she manages work across different locations, the actor said, "I have taken a decision to do things like never before, to hustle like never before."

Opening up about having ADHD, the Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar actor said, "I have ADHD, and I don't want to make a big deal of it. Time is not a big deal for me. If I want to stretch it, I will. Time is elastic. That doesn't mean I'll lose sleep. I'll find my sleep."

Parvathy also spoke about overcoming her hesitation towards taking risks and exploring new opportunities. Sharing her mindset, she said she reminds herself not to be afraid of failure and to embrace experiences even if they do not go as planned.

"You're not going to die, okay? So, you might as well check this out. We may fail, but we will fail gloriously. Maybe you will fall apart in ways that will put you together differently, but do it."

The Puzhu actor also shed light on how her post-shoot routine has evolved over time.

"This is all new to me. Earlier, everything was in rigid boxes. When I came back after the shoot of a film, I wouldn't talk to anyone. That worked for that Parvathy. She learned a lot. Now, when I come back, I will party," said the Qarib Qarib Singlle star.

Also Read: 'Didn't Try To Imitate Her Voice': Parvathy Dubs For Kareena Kapoor In Daayra Malayalam