A Pakistani content creator attending the ongoing Miss Universe 2026 pageant in Puerto Rico has gone viral after sharing a video of herself enthusiastically cheering for Miss Universe Pakistan, Misbah Arshad.

The Instagram user, who goes by the username Qadamkp and is from Karachi, Pakistan, posted a video showing herself cheering for Misbah as the beauty queen took to the stage to represent Pakistan at the international pageant.

In the clip, the user can be seen seated in the audience while cheering on Misbah during her appearance.

As an overlay text on the video, she wrote, "POV: You're the only Pakistani in the crowd at Miss Universe Puerto Rico, in a Pakistani fit, waiting patiently for Miss Universe Pakistan."

She accompanied the post with a lengthy caption, writing, "I'll spare you the audio of my insane cheering for @mis.bah.a (Misbah Arshad), this year's @missuniversepakistan. When I found out Miss Universe Pakistan was coming to Puerto Rico (to the same famous El Choli stadium where I've attended Bad Bunny and Wisin y Yandel concerts), I had to ensure Pakistan's population of approximately 261 million had at least one voice in the crowd cheering her on. Yes, my voice did indeed go hoarse."

The user went on to explain the significance of Misbah's national costume, writing, "Misbah's national costume symbolised environmentalism and the power of local communities to advocate for near-extinct wildlife and bring back an entire species, the markhor. Through local decision-making, self-policing and the organic spread of interest, mountain communities became the markhor's fiercest protectors. In 1972, the markhor became Pakistan's national animal. We love queens who advocate for the vulnerable! Her walk perfectly embodied the regal and fierce spirit of environmentalism!"

She added, "Learn more about the beautiful and vastly overlooked people and biodiversity of Pakistan through @travelbeautifulpakistan and @rewildwithabd. Many thanks to @prdesiceo for the tickets. Check out their work supporting the Desi community in Puerto Rico!"

Misbah later replied to the post, writing, "Awww, thank you so much for your support."

The video quickly went viral, with social media users flooding the comments section with messages of support.

One user wrote, "In Pakistan, most people don't even know that Miss Universe is happening, let alone show support. All power to Misbah for standing on that stage without a crowd cheering her name or waving the Pakistani flag, yet still performing with confidence and grace. Wishing her all the very best!"

Another commenter praised the creator's outfit, writing, "That's an amazing outfit! Thanks for cheering for all of us!"

A third wrote, "Thank you for showing up and supporting Misbah. Please do get some more Pakistanis to cheer for her. That will boost her confidence and spirit."

Misbah Arshad is representing Pakistan at this year's Miss Universe competition, which is being held in Puerto Rico. The grand finale is scheduled to take place on November 24.