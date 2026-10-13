TV Actor Aishwarya Sakhuja Shares What It's Like To Live With Type 1 Diabetes

Actor Aishwarya Sakhuja recently took to Instagram to share what it is like to live with Type 1 diabetes and how a loving, caring, and understanding partner can make all the difference in one's life.

She is married to Rohit Nag, a certified scuba diver, and penned a heartfelt note for him, saying, "Thank you for being part of my life beyond the numbers, the alarms and the insulin."

Actor Aishwarya Sakhuja Opens Up About Living With Type 1 Diabetes

"Type 1 diabetes is a relationship of its own. One that demands your attention, your energy, your patience and, on some days, every last bit of your mental strength," she wrote in an Instagram post.

The actor added that nobody can manage diabetes for you, but the right life partner can make the journey feel a little less lonely.

"Someone who understands that a blood sugar reading isn't a reflection of your discipline. That a low can be scary," she added.

The actor shared that a person with Type 1 diabetes can feel exhausted just by thinking about something that might not stress other people. She added that the right life partner does not make the person feel like a burden.

"Who learns, listens, shows up and lets you be a wife, a partner, a woman with a million other things going on, not just a diabetic," Aishwarya added.

The actor concluded the note with a hopeful message for people with Type 1 diabetes and said that everyone with this condition deserves a partner who is willing to learn about it. "Love can't cure Type 1 diabetes. But the right kind of love can make you feel a little less alone in living with it," she wrote.

In the carousel, she mentioned that being loved by someone who understands your Type 1 diabetes is a different kind of "blessing".

Aishwarya further noted that this is not a disease that has a switch-off button, but the right partner does not make you feel like a burden when your blood sugar levels fluctuate. She shared that her husband does not blame her when the readings don't make sense despite doing everything right.

"It's not about having all the answers," she said, adding that having someone who is willing to learn, listen, and show up is what everyone deserves.

Aishwarya Sakhuja is not only an actor but also an inner child regression therapist. She stars in Shayad Yahi Hai Pyaar.

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