'Had No Idea How Badly It Had Hit Me': Neha Dhupia On Postpartum Depression After Daughter's Birth

Postpartum depression is more than just feeling low after delivery. It can affect a woman's mood, sleep, daily routine, and ability to cope with everyday life. However, not every mother feels comfortable asking for help, especially when she feels that people expect her to be happy all the time.

Neha Dhupia recently opened up about her experience with postpartum depression. In a video shared on The Live Love Laugh Foundation's YouTube channel, she spoke about how the condition affected her after the birth of her daughter, Mehr, and why mothers need to be asked about their emotional well-being after delivery.

Neha revealed that she did not realise how badly postpartum depression had affected her. "Postpartum depression is a real thing, and I had no idea how bad it had hit me," she said, describing the feeling as a physical and emotional hollowness.

The actor also recalled attending Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding celebrations in November 2018, a few days after her daughter Mehr was born. Remembering the time, she said that nothing fit her just before she was about to leave for the event.

However, Neha clarified that she was not sharing the incident to make light of the experience. Instead, she wanted to talk about something that many women go through after childbirth.

Neha Dhupia pointed out that women often face judgement even when they are adjusting to motherhood. While having a child brings a new sense of love and care, it does not mean that a woman stops experiencing other emotions.

"You have this beautiful child. There's a nurturing side of you that comes up that is unmatched. But there's also so much else," she said.

Neha also suggested a simple change that could help new mothers feel heard. She said hospitals should include a form at the time of discharge that focuses on the mother's emotional state.

"The first question should be for the mother. So how are you feeling today?" she said.

Recalling the fourth day after delivery, Neha added that she wished someone had asked her that question. "I would have said I'm not okay," she shared.

Neha Dhupia got married to Angad Bedi in 2018. The duo are proud parents to daughter Mehr and son Guriq.

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