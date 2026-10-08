'Crying, Crying, And Crying': Anushka Ranjan Opens Up About Postpartum After Welcoming Twins

On August 23, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal welcomed twin daughters, Vira and Mahi. The couple shared a joint post on Instagram: "Our sunshines are here to brighten our lives. Our hearts are full of love and gratitude. Vira ♾️ Mahi."

In the first episode of Mommy Diaries, she opened up about experiencing postpartum, a word she confessed she did not know the meaning of.

"I still don't know the meaning of postpartum. I think I should actually Google that, but anyway. People used to tell me that women experience postpartum depression, hormonal crashes, and more after childbirth," she said in the video.

Anushka Ranjan Opens Up About Postpartum

The actor shared that she was not someone who ever had painful periods or experienced severe PMS symptoms. She said that she has always been in control of her emotions.

Even after childbirth, she was fine for a couple of days. After that, a staff mishap occurred, and her entire focus shifted to handling it.

"I am finicky. I wanted my home to be in order. I was getting very irritated about everything being haywire," she said, adding that she realised it gave her an outlet for her emotions. "If that hadn't happened, I might have been emotionally triggered in some other way," the co-founder of Oddly - Not Your Nani's Silver added.

"I was complaining, crying, and throwing a fit," she shared, revealing that her husband, Aditya, consoled her and assured her that they would manage it all.

"I was just crazy about it. I was just crying. I was too emotional. I was very happy when I was with the kids, but when I left the room, I felt overwhelmed," she revealed.

She kept thinking about whether she would be a good mother to her daughters. Anushka Ranjan confessed that she has never been a maternal person, but now she had been blessed with two daughters, and she was responsible for their lives.

"Am I going to be a good mother?" was the thought that kept her on edge. It was her husband who calmed her down, saying that she was thinking about a distant future and that every parent learns on the job.

But she kept wondering whether she was going to be a good mother or not. "I don't know. They are quite small right now. I love them. I am obsessed. I stare at them. I find them cute even when they cry. I used to cry when they cried," she added.

She revealed that her family and in-laws live nearby. In fact, they visit her multiple times a day. "I don't know what happened to me one day. I curled up into a ball on my bed and started crying to the point where I could not breathe," she recalled.

She kept saying that she wanted to go to her parents' home and live with them. Her husband kept looking at her, and she confessed that it was weird for her as well because she had met her mother just five minutes before the emotional breakdown.

"I am just crying and crying and crying," she remembered, adding that in retrospect, she realised she just wanted to feel like a baby again. She wanted to feel protected because she was overwhelmed by the fact that she was responsible for the protection of her daughters.

For a moment, she just wanted to escape that feeling. At this point, Anushka broke down while remembering how supportive her husband was. He told her to go to her parents' house, relax, and that he would take care of the girls in the meantime, knowing that for 40 days, she and the kids were not supposed to leave the house.

"Do whatever you want. Just don't make yourself feel sad," he told her. At that moment, she got over her feelings and confessed to her husband that it might be the postpartum depression that everyone had been talking about.

"I have felt a lot of feelings, good, bad, and ugly," she shared, adding, "I am better. I am not feeling emotionally up and down. My home is more structured."

She also added that her maternity nurse is excellent. She feels lucky to have good people around her. Anushka concluded the video by appreciating her mother-in-law and said that she has been a rock.

To her fans, Anushka said that she would continue sharing her experience on her latest series, Mommy Diaries, and that she would love to learn about the experiences of new mothers.

Also Read | 'I Was Ill, Unhealthy': Drishyam's Ishita Dutta Shares How She Lost 15 Kg In Less Than 2 Months Postpartum