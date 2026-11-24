Cricketer Suresh Raina set several records during his career with the Indian cricket team. He was the first Indian to score a century in a T20 World Cup. When the team lifted the 2011 Cricket World Cup title, he played a crucial role.

In August 2020, he announced his retirement from international cricket and retired from all forms of the game in September 2022. He now focuses on mentorship and entrepreneurship.

Married to his childhood friend Priyanka Chaudhary, Suresh Raina has two children with whom he lives in his plush Delhi bungalow. The sportsman recently welcomed Curly Tales inside his house for a tour.

Inside Suresh Raina's Delhi Bungalow

The entire house is designed around a black-and-white theme. Therefore, one can spot a lot of grey tones throughout the house. The best aspect of this monochromatic theme is that the couple have been able to add pops of colour through paintings, flowers, and decor items without making everything appear loud.

At the entrance is a painting charting Suresh Raina's career in cricket. From his first international match in Sri Lanka to lifting the World Cup trophy at the Wankhede Stadium, it is one of the most striking pieces in the house.

The living room is expansive and merges with the dining space. A grey sofa placed on a grey carpet is arranged around a metallic coffee table with a marble-top surface at the centre. For the dining area, a black-and-white table with grey-accented chairs allows the space to blend seamlessly with the overall aesthetic. Ample natural light brightens every corner of the room through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

On the other side of the room are two separate seating areas. One faces a vibrant painting called the Tree of Life, while the other is set up opposite a display shelf showcasing the sportsman's trophies, certificates, signed bats, caps, and medals. There is also a white piano that the athlete plays sometimes.

The terrace is vast and lined with planters. Suresh Raina shared that he has been growing vegetables and fruits, including tomatoes, brinjals, green chillies, and pomegranates, among others. The athlete has also set up a small workout corner and play-cum-meditation room on the roof.

Inside the bar-cum-meditation room, the walls showcase cricket jerseys, not just those worn by Suresh Raina but also ones worn and signed by Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Speaking about his camaraderie with the team, the cricketer shared that personal bonding plays a significant role on the field, especially when two players have to establish a partnership. He also shared that players help each other keep their temperament in check, as multiple cameras and umpires are constantly reviewing their actions, and any out-of-the-ordinary reaction can get them fined.

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